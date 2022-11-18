A third of Irish people unaware antibiotics are ineffective against viruses like cold and flu

A third of Irish people unaware antibiotics are ineffective against viruses like cold and flu

One in three Irish people are unaware that antibiotics are ineffective against influenza.

Fri, 18 Nov, 2022 - 14:20
Sean McCarthaigh

The knowledge of Irish consumers about antibiotics may be above-average among EU citizens but 1 in 3 are still unaware that they are ineffective against viruses like colds and flu, a new EU-wide study has shown.

The research revealed that 66% of Irish adults correctly knew that antibiotics do not kill viruses — the fourth highest level of awareness among the 27 EU member states where the average was 50%.

The Eurobarometer survey also revealed that the level of use of antibiotics across Europe has fallen to a record low with only 23% of EU citizens saying they had used antibiotics in the previous 12 months.

The survey of  26,500 people across the EU in early 2022, including over 1,000 in the Republic, showed the figure in Ireland was just above the EU average at 24%.

The level of use of antibiotics by Irish people has fallen from 40% since a similar survey was previously conducted in 2018 — one of the largest percentage decreases within the EU.

However, only 42% of respondents in Ireland said they had taken a test to establish the cause of their illness before taking a course of antibiotics — the joint 5th lowest rate in the EU.

At the same time, 85% admitted they knew that the unnecessary use of antibiotics makes them become less effective.

Superbugs

Concern about the use of antibiotics has grown due to increasing levels of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by so-called “superbugs” which have been linked to the incorrect use of antibiotics.

It is estimated that antimicrobial resistance was responsible for 4.95 million deaths around the world in 2019 as well as costing more than €1.5bn each year for EU health systems in terms of healthcare costs and productivity losses.

A European Commission spokesperson said the possible effects of Covid-19 on accelerating AMR was concerning, particularly if antibiotics were not used prudently.

Antibiotics are only effective against bacterial infections such as urinary tract infections or strep throat but have no effect against viral infections such as Covid-19, colds, flu, and most types of sore throat, bronchitis, sinus, and ear infections.

While the survey showed that the most common reason Europeans take antibiotics is to treat urinary tract infections, they also cited sore throat, bronchitis, colds, and flu as regular reasons to take them.

Irish use of antibiotics

In Ireland, a sore throat was the most common reason given why people take antibiotics with 19% of adults in the Republic saying they used them for such a purpose.

Irish people were less likely to use antibiotics for the treatment of fever, Covid-19, and the common cold than most other Europeans.

However, Ireland was the only EU country where less than half of all people said they would always consult a doctor when they think they need antibiotics.

In addition, 10% of Irish people said they would give left-over antibiotics to relatives and friends when they were ill – up from just 4% in 2018.

The survey also revealed that Irish people are the most supportive Europeans for the use of antibiotics with sick animals when they are the most appropriate treatment.

It showed 85% of Irish people were in favour of treating sick animals with antibiotics compared to the EU average of 64%.

Read More

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan laid to rest following private funeral

More in this section

Police treat bomb attack on officers in Co Tyrone as attempted murder Police treat bomb attack on officers in Co Tyrone as attempted murder
Brexit Narrow Water bridge project moves to tender stage
Highflyer Chase Day - Warwick Racecourse Chairman of Horse Sport Ireland resigns days after six board members depart
#Mens Health#Childrens Health#Womens Health#COVID-19
<p>In accordance with Vicky Phelan's wishes, a private funeral has taken place.</p>

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan laid to rest following private funeral

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.259 s