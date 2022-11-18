Garda promotion system remains 'jobs for the boys'

A garda superintendent has submitted a protected disclosure claiming malpractice in the system of senior promotions within the force.

The superintendent makes a series of allegations about the promotions system which amount to a claim that it remains a ‘jobs for the boys’ system rather than one designed to promote merit.

The disclosure is anonymous, but the Irish Examiner has established that it originated with a serving senior officer.

In the disclosure, the superintendent explains why he felt he could not identify himself, indicating that he feared for his future career prospects.

"Unfortunately, An Garda Síochána remains a very dangerous place for those brave enough to speak out," he said.

The disclosure details a number of promotions of officers who have close ties with fellow officers in senior roles in the organisation, alleging that the personal connections appear to have held much more weight than any objective assessment of merit.

“Many candidates who have progressed to preliminary interview stage are two to three years in the rank of superintendent and a large cohort are between one and two years in rank,” the discloser wrote.

“How can these people have the experience and strategic perspective to hold the rank of chief superintendent?”

Earlier this year, the Association of Garda Superintendents (AGS) wrote to the chief executive of the Policing Authority, Helen Hall, to complain about aspects of a promotions competition that did not appear to reward objective merit or display consistency.

“We have received an unprecedented number of complaints from those not shortlisted,” the AGS general secretary Mick Comyns wrote.

This competition has resulted in some excellent people with outstanding proven ability not even getting a preliminary interview, with the result that it has demoralised and demotivated members of our association.

A spokesperson for the Policing Authority said Ms Hall had issued a detailed response to the letter from Mr Comyns.

“As is our standard practice, a review was undertaken following the conclusion of the competition. Additionally, we have commissioned an independent party to seek feedback from all the relevant Garda associations," the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said that at the superintendents' conference held in September, Commissioner Drew Harris, as he does every year, engaged with the association on issues of concern to them.

“Commissioner Harris sat on the final interview board in the most recent superintendent to chief superintendents promotion competition, which was held earlier this year,” the spokesperson said.