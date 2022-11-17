'Ireland needs educating about it': Cork man campaigns to prevent bowel cancer deaths

'Ireland needs educating about it': Cork man campaigns to prevent bowel cancer deaths

John Paul and Susan Ricken with children Leo and Lucy. Susan died, aged 35, on November 19, 2021.

Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 19:00
Ann Murphy

A Cork man is marking his wife’s first anniversary by urging people to be aware of the symptoms of bowel cancer.

John Paul Ricken’s wife Susan died, aged 35, on November 19, 2021, in hospital in Perth, a month after being admitted to hospital with severe abdominal pain. The Farranree native was diagnosed with bowel cancer and underwent surgery, and was due to undergo a round of chemotherapy. However, it was discovered that the cancer had spread rapidly to other parts of her body.

Now John Paul wants to ensure that other families can be spared the pain and heartache which Susan’s death has brought to his family. 

At the time of her death, she and John Paul had been living for 10 years in Australia but he returned to Cork with their children Lucy and Leo in January of this year. Lucy was just a month old when Susan was diagnosed. Leo is now three years old.

“I want to raise awareness of the symptoms," said John Paul.

There is a taboo about it but people do not want to be in my shoes. Ireland needs educating about it.

He urged people who have symptoms such as blood in their stool and a persistent change in their bowel habits to get checked.

He also aims to campaign for a reduction in the age at which people can access bowel screening.

Currently, in Ireland, bowel cancer screening is available to all people aged 60 to 69, according to the Health Service Executive, and 2,800 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer here each year.

There is a better chance of recovery from the disease if it is detected early and screening is carried out every two years.

John Paul pointed out that Susan was just 35 years old, and he said he has been contacted by families in Ireland and Australia whose loved ones were diagnosed with bowel cancer much younger than 60.

Age reduced

Now, he is planning to campaign in support of the Irish Cancer Society’s aim of having the bowel-screen age reduced to 50.

He described the past year since Susan’s death as being a “whirlwind” of emotions, particularly given his decision to return to Cork with his children.

The decision followed a wish by Susan that he would return home following her death.

He set up the Susan Ricken Foundation last December to launch his campaign but said he had taken a step back until now to focus on settling his family in Cork.

“I have had to set up a whole life here again," he said.

The Susan Ricken Foundation can be followed on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Living with bowel cancer: Being told I had stage 4 cancer was a huge shock

