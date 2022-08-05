There was a lot I didn't realise about bowel cancer — here is what I learned the hard way

* Incidence in 2020: 2,819 (NCRI annual report).
- A lasting change in your bowel habit — going more often, looser motions or constipation.
- Blood in your stool or bleeding from your back passage.
- Pain or discomfort in your tummy area or back passage.
- Trapped wind or fullness in your tummy.
- A lump in your tummy area or rectum.
- Feeling you haven’t emptied your bowel fully after going to the toilet.
- Unexplained weight loss.
- Feeling tired and breathless due to anaemia (fewer red blood cells).
All these symptoms can be caused by conditions other than cancer, but it’s important to visit the GP and get any unusual changes checked out, especially if they go on for more than four to six weeks.
- Previous cancer: If you’ve had bowel cancer before, you’ve a higher risk of getting it again.
- Family history: If a member of your immediate family (mother, father, brother, sister, child) or relatives (uncle, aunt) on the same side of the family had bowel cancer; if an immediate family member was diagnosed with bowel cancer at a young age (under 45).
- Inherited bowel conditions: If you/someone in your family has/had an inherited bowel condition, e.g. familial adenomatous polyposis or hereditary non-polyposis colorectal cancer.
- Other bowel conditions: A history of a bowel condition such as polyps, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease or coeliac disease.
- Lifestyle: Unhealthy lifestyle factors, e.g. being overweight, not being active, drinking alcohol or smoking.
Sometimes bowel cancer may cause a blockage. If so, you’ll feel bloated or constipated or you may vomit. You’ll likely have gripping abdominal pains. If you have these symptoms see your doctor as soon as possible.