Taoiseach backs inquiry into 'sickening and shocking' abuse by Spiritans

A "bespoke" inquiry into abuse by the Spiritan religious order may be needed, the Taoiseach says.

Speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday, Micheál Martin described the level, scale, and nature of sexual abuse carried out in Blackrock College and in other school settings as "sickening and shocking".

Micheál Martin told the Dáil that he would be engaging with members of the Oireachtas and other parties on how best to address the latest revelations.

He said the Government will give further consideration to the most effective way to have a victim-led approach to unearthing all aspects of what went on, and if there was a cover-up, the nature of that cover-up.

Taking questions from Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy who called for a full public inquiry, Mr Martin said: "More important is to get a proper understanding of the scale of what went on here. I am very conscious that in the past some inquiries took longer than perhaps people would have anticipated.

"I am very conscious that some were more effective and gave outcomes more quickly. The mode and manner in which we go about this is important. We need to learn lessons from previous inquiries. Fairly often it may require a bespoke-type inquiry."

We have had many inquiries in the past into abuse in different settings, primarily in church settings, including the inquiries into what happened in the Ferns diocese, the Dublin archdiocese, the Cloyne diocese, as well as industrial schools many of which were run by the religious. We have learned a lot from many of those inquiries and they have been very painful and traumatic for many concerned.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that she too was open to a public inquiry into the abuse but said that "what’s most important is that we listen to the victims, that we listen to those who have come forward”.

“That there is justice at the end of the day for some of those who have come forward.

“Justice means the criminal justice system making sure that those who are responsible are held responsible, irrespective of what age they are or how long ago it happened.

“I think we need to get a full picture here, we need to know how many or who we are talking about.

We listen to the voices of those who are speaking to us, and at the end of the day these are appalling acts we are talking about, so we need to ensure that there is justice and whatever form that comes in.

Ms McEntee also confirmed that a dedicated Garda helpline will be established to allow victims of clerical sex abuse to report crimes committed against them.

"Gardaí are working on a number for individuals to be able to contact them directly. They have had a number of cases in the past, but obviously given the recent revelations the feel it is appropriate to have a dedicated line for people to be able to contact them," the Minister said.