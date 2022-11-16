Spiritans apologise as independent experts appointed to engage with victims and survivors

The Spiritan Congregation has today apologised to all victims and survivors of historical abuse at schools and institutions run by the Congregation.

Accompanying the apology is the pledge that independent experts will be appointed to engage with victims and survivors, and it all comes on foot of the establishment of an independent victim-led restorative justice process.

It comes following discussions and meetings with a group of past pupils at Blackrock College, which began in May 2021.

The group of past pupils said that the outcome of this process is “long overdue” but “welcome”.

“Today represents public acknowledgement of the scale of the wrongs but also the start of a process that can, we believe, help victims to find succour and hope where it has been absent for too long,” they said.

In his apology, Fr Martin Kelly said he wanted to express his deepest and most sincere sorrow to every person abused by a member of the Spiritans, or by a staff member, in any of its schools.

“What was done to you as innocent children was cruel and indefensible,” he said. “We are deeply ashamed of these actions.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that more than 230 people had made allegations of abuse against the congregation which is connected to some of the country’s most prestigious boarding schools.

The Spiritans confirmed that its records indicate 233 people have made allegations of abuse against 77 Irish Spiritans in ministries throughout Ireland and overseas.

Both Blackrock College in South County Dublin and Rockwell College in Tipperary are under the trusteeship of the Spiritan Education Trust. Other schools under its trusteeship include Templeogue College, St Michael’s College and Holy Family Community School.