Shortage of foster carers in Mid-West, as families struggle to access supports 

There are insufficient foster carers to meet demand in one large Tusla area, while some foster families struggle to access specialist health services and supports for children with complex needs.

An inspection report into foster care in Tusla Mid-West found the area would benefit from a greater pool of foster carers and "there had been significant challenges to retain carers".

"In the 12 months prior to the inspection, the area had to end some placements, as the level of care being provided was not to a good enough standard," according to the inspection by the Health Information and Quality Authority.

The report found there were 493 Tusla foster care households in the area, comprising of 113 relative foster care households and 380 general foster care households, with 363 children in general foster care and 132 children in relative foster care. There were also 10 children in private foster care.

Previous inspections had found major non-compliances with some standards but the latest review found progress had been made.

Most of those the inspectors spoke to praised the care they received, but there were shortcomings. "Some foster carers told inspectors they were never asked what training they would need to fulfil their caring role," it said.

Foster carers expressed concern about the delays and wait times in accessing specialised health services and other relevant supports for children with complex needs.

"One foster carer spoke about an 18-month delay in a child being medically examined by a paediatrician following their admission to care, as this was impacted by Covid.

"Another foster carer said a child in their care was on a waitlist for 18 months to access disability services.

"Concern was also noted with regard to lack of respite being available when caring for a child with complex emotional and behavioural needs. One foster carer said ‘there is not enough respite or it is available too late. There should be better access to respite and you should not have to feel you are begging for it’."

Record-keeping needed improvement, with Hiqa stating: "Documents were missing, incomplete and unsigned by managers."

"Due to significant work pressures last year with regards to outstanding foster carer reviews, not all foster carer reviews were presented to the FCC [Foster Care Committee] in the previous 12 months. The FCC’s were not all routinely checking if foster carers had completed mandatory safeguarding training prior to approving them as foster carers."

And according to the report: "Inspectors reviewed a list of 95 unallocated foster carers who had recently been allocated a link worker to complete support and supervisory visits. Of those 95 foster carers, at least 26 did not receive a support and supervisory visit during the 12 months prior to the inspection."

There were also delays in the processing of complaints, while it also noted deficits in the management of disruptions in foster care "as a significant gap".

Neither a social worker from the children in care team nor fostering team had visited seven selected foster care households for at least six months prior to the inspection, while mandatory training in children first was out of date for 127 foster carers.

It also said allegations and serious welfare concerns were not always notified to the committee in a timely or consistent manner.