'The heart and soul of our family': Vicky Phelan's family speak of immense grief

Vicky Phelan's family have spoken of the void left in their lives following her passing early this morning.

Ms Phelan, the CervicalCheck campaigner, died at the age of 48.

She is survived by her two children, Amelia (16) and Darragh (10).

In a statement released this evening, her husband Jim, and her children, told of the immense burden of grief they feel since saying their final farewellto Vicky.

"She was the heart and soul of our family unit and her passing will leave a void in all our lives, that at this point seems impossible to fill," it said.

"We cherish the memories of a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, whose ability to deal with the struggles of life has inspired not only ourselves but an entire nation.

"The outpouring of grief and good wishes from far and wide are truly appreciated."

The family said that the funeral will be private and there will be an opportunity for the public to pay their respects in due course.

Vicky Phelan. Picture: Cathal Noonan 20/07/2018 Vicky Phelan who received a Gamechanger Ambassador Award during the Womans Way & Beko Mum of the Year Awards at The Gibson Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

Vicky Phelan at the Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2018, Roseann Heavey, president of Network Ireland presented The Trish Murphy Memorial Award to Vicky Phelan for her outstanding contribution to women in Ireland The Trish Murphy Memorial Award for Outstanding Contribution was created in memory of a woman that excelled in her field. Trish Murphy was a past Network Dublin President and national President. This award is presented to someone who is not involved with Network Ireland but who has made a significant contribution to their field. Picture: Andrew Downes, Xposure

26/06/18 Vicky Phelan pictured with her son Darragh. Vicky was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate given to her in recognition of her exceptional commitment to improving womenÕs healthcare in Ireland. University of Limerick (UL) conferred an honorary doctorate on university alumna and former employee, Vicky Phelan. UL president Dr Des Fitzgerald praised Vicky for her selfless commitment to public service, describing her as an inspiration to students, staff and the wider university community. Picture: Sean Curtin/True Media.

Vicky Phelan at the An Post Irish Book Awards 2019 at The Convention Centre, Dublin, Ireland - 20.11.19. Picture: VIPIRELAND.com

Irish Examiner, Feelgood feature. Limerick City. Vicky Phelan Picture: Cathal Noonan

A digital artwork of Vicky Phelan is projected onto the GPO in Dublin to mark the release of a feature documentary about her life next week. 'Vicky' tells the story of how the Limerick woman revealed issues with Ireland's cervical screening programme CervicalCheck. It airs in cinemas on October 7. Picture date: Thursday September 29, 2022.

02/11/2018. Labour's 70th National Conference. Picture (LtoR) Stephen Teap and Vicky Phelan after receiving the Jo Cox Award by Labour Women in the Ballsbridge Hotel at the Labour day conference on day 2. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Vicky Phelan and Ryan Tubridy backstage at the Late Late Show

22/10/2019 CervicalCheck State Apology. Vicky Phelan on her way into the Dáil (Leinster House) to hear the Taoiseach apologise to the victims of the CervicalCheck controversy/Scandal. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Vicky Phelan at Cervical Check Patient Support Group, held at Farmleigh, Dublin. October 2018. Picture: Paul Sherwood

Vicky Phelan. Picture: Naomi Gaffey.

‘Overcoming’ by Vicky Phelan and Naomi Linehan, a book written about truth and bravery through Vicky’s remarkable personal story. Picture: MAXWELLPHOTOGRAPHY.IE

1/8/2018 Cervical Cancer Scandals. Cervical cancer victim Vicky Phelan speaking to the media in Government Buildings today after her meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, over the recent court cases where Ruth Morrissey had to endure several days in court despite previous assurance that this would not happen. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Among those paying tribute to the inspirational campaigner was 221+, the support group for the women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal that was co-founded by Ms Phelan.

"Today we have lost our biggest sister. We are shattered," the group statement said.

"She told us this day would come but she fought so hard and so well that we couldn’t let ourselves think it would happen.

"Our hearts go out to Jim, Amelia and Darragh and to Vicky’s Mam and Dad, her sisters and brothers and her extended family. Our pain is suffocating just now but it is nothing compared to their loss."

The group recalled Ms Phelan's own words, spoken two years ago:

"I don't want your apologies.

"I don't want your tributes.

"I don't want your aide de camp at my funeral.

"I don't want your accolades or your broken promises.

"I want action.

"I want change.

"I want accountability."

221+ said: "Let those words be her legacy. Cervical screening saves lives. It failed Vicky in life. In her memory those with responsibility must ensure that it never fails others."

Stephen Teap, whose wife died of cervical cancer, also paid tribute to his fellow CervicalCheck campaigner.

"Five years ago, she was told she only had a few months to live, she defied all the odds and through her strength and courage became a national treasure honouring us all with her wisdom, love and great sense of humour," Mr Teap said.

Mr Teap said Vicky Phelan had become a very good friend to he and his children and "a rock of support for us to lean on over the years."

"Another woman of Ireland taken from us too soon. We will miss you Vicky, thank you for just being you, rest in peace my good friend," he added.