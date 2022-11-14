'The heart and soul of our family': Vicky Phelan's family speak of immense grief

'The heart and soul of our family': Vicky Phelan's family speak of immense grief

'We cherish the memories of a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, whose ability to deal with the struggles of life has inspired not only ourselves but an entire nation.' Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 19:00
Michelle McGlynn and Steven Heaney

Vicky Phelan's family have spoken of the void left in their lives following her passing early this morning.

Ms Phelan, the CervicalCheck campaigner, died at the age of 48.

She is survived by her two children, Amelia (16) and Darragh (10).

In a statement released this evening, her husband Jim, and her children, told of the immense burden of grief they feel since saying their final farewellto Vicky.

"She was the heart and soul of our family unit and her passing will leave a void in all our lives, that at this point seems impossible to fill," it said.

"We cherish the memories of a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, whose ability to deal with the struggles of life has inspired not only ourselves but an entire nation.

"The outpouring of grief and good wishes from far and wide are truly appreciated."

The family said that the funeral will be private and there will be an opportunity for the public to pay their respects in due course.

 

Among those paying tribute to the inspirational campaigner was 221+, the support group for the women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal that was co-founded by Ms Phelan.

"Today we have lost our biggest sister. We are shattered," the group statement said.

"She told us this day would come but she fought so hard and so well that we couldn’t let ourselves think it would happen.

"Our hearts go out to Jim, Amelia and Darragh and to Vicky’s Mam and Dad, her sisters and brothers and her extended family. Our pain is suffocating just now but it is nothing compared to their loss."

The group recalled Ms Phelan's own words, spoken two years ago:

"I don't want your apologies.

"I don't want your tributes.

"I don't want your aide de camp at my funeral.

"I don't want your accolades or your broken promises.

"I want action.

"I want change.

"I want accountability."

221+ said: "Let those words be her legacy. Cervical screening saves lives. It failed Vicky in life. In her memory those with responsibility must ensure that it never fails others."

Stephen Teap, whose wife died of cervical cancer, also paid tribute to his fellow CervicalCheck campaigner.

"Five years ago, she was told she only had a few months to live, she defied all the odds and through her strength and courage became a national treasure honouring us all with her wisdom, love and great sense of humour," Mr Teap said.

Mr Teap said Vicky Phelan had become a very good friend to he and his children and "a rock of support for us to lean on over the years."

"Another woman of Ireland taken from us too soon. We will miss you Vicky, thank you for just being you, rest in peace my good friend," he added.

Read More

Remembering Vicky Phelan: A woman who changed Ireland

More in this section

More than 62,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland, says CSO More than 62,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland, says CSO
Ryan wants aviation, shipping, and fossil fuel firms to pay for climate impact Ryan wants aviation, shipping, and fossil fuel firms to pay for climate impact
Hospital declares potential major incident Hospital closed doors to new admissions when conditions became ‘unsafe’
#Vicky PhelanCervical Check#Womens HealthCancerPerson: Vicky PhelanPerson: Stephen TeapOrganisation: CervicalCheckOrganisation: 221+
Victims of terrorism

Terrorism victims deserve better, daughter says on anniversary of father’s death

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.221 s