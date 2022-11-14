'A woman of extraordinary courage': CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan dies 

Vicky Phelan, the CervicalCheck campaigner, has died aged 48.

She is survived by her two children, Amelia (16) and Darragh (10).

The cervical cancer awareness advocate announced in October 2021 that she returned home to Ireland from the US after the treatment she received there no longer worked.

The medical team at Georgetown University Hospital in Maryland recommended that Ms Phelan return home to receive palliative chemotherapy.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has led tributes to Vicky Phelan, saying she was a woman of “extraordinary courage” who stood up for the women of Ireland.

Speaking on Monday morning, Mr Martin lauded Ms Phelan’s record of advocacy and paid tribute to her “traits of honesty, decency and acting in the public interest”.

Alan Kelly, former leader of the Labour Party, paid an emotional tribute to Ms Phelan saying she changed Ireland for the better through her courageous stance.

He said Ms Phelan even during her toughest treatment remained "great craic" and retained great energy to fight the cause for the women of Ireland.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said it was "very sad news".

"Vicky Phelan inspired so many people by her courageous campaigning, her warmth and her determination, despite her own illness. Deep condolences to her family.”

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said: “Vicky was an inspiration to us all. The dignity with which she dealt with her illness, in a very public way, was formidable. Vicky should never have had to be a campaigner, but her advocacy on behalf of Irish women will never be forgotten," she said.

“I want to extend my condolences to her family and very wide circle of friends; particularly to her husband Jim and her children Amelia and Darragh. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis," she added.

Her party colleague, Health spokesman David Cullinane said he was so saddened to hear of the passing of Vicky Phelan.

“Such a courageous and inspiring woman. My thoughts are with her family and friends. We owe her so much for her campaigning work,” he said on social media.

A national campaigner

The Kilkenny native born on October 28, 1974, Vicky Phelan never set out to be a national campaigner.

Ms Phelan was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 three years after receiving an incorrect smear test result that failed to detect any abnormalities.

From there she underwent aggressive treatment - radiation, chemotherapy and brachytherapy - and was eventually given the all-clear.

In September 2017, during a routine checkup, her gynaecologist told her that an audit carried out by CervicalCheck found her 2011 smear test had been reported as a false negative.

Weeks later, a CT scan revealed her cancer had returned, and this time was delivered a terminal diagnosis.

Left alone with her patient file, she flipped it open and quickly realised something was wrong relating to her smear history and CervicalCheck and contacted a lawyer.

In April 2018, Ms Phelan was outside the Four Courts making an explosive statement to awaiting journalists. A political and medical crisis ensued.

The HSE confirmed that just over 206 women here went on to develop cervical cancer after receiving an incorrect smear test result from CervicalCheck.