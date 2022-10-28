Almost 11,000 people now homeless in latest record monthly total 

Focus Ireland said there was a 'hidden homelessness' crisis in addition to the soaring official figures and that with all emergency homeless accommodation full, there is now a waiting list in some local authorities.

Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 15:45
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

The number of people who were homeless last month reached yet another all-time high, with 10,975 people in emergency accommodation, the third consecutive month in which the record was broken.

According to the latest monthly report issued by the Department of Housing, there were 7,633 adults and 3,342 children homeless in September, with charities warning the situation has never been as bad and needed immediate action.

The latest figure has beaten the previous monthly record of 10,805 in August, which in turn was higher than the previous record set just last July when 10,568 people were homeless.

Simon Communities pointed out the number of people homeless rose almost 30% in a year and the latest figures included a record number of adults (7,633), adult women (2,801) people aged 25-44 (4,116), and people aged 45-65 (2,088).

Support organisations said the upcoming implementation of the eviction ban would help, but stressed it needed to be the first step to reduce the spiralling number of people now living in emergency accommodation.

'Hidden homelessness'

Focus Ireland said there was a "hidden homelessness" crisis in addition to the soaring official figures and that with all emergency homeless accommodation full, there is now a waiting list in some local authorities of vulnerable families who now can not even get a bed for the night.

Focus Ireland chief executive Pat Dennigan said: “It's a reality that the monthly homeless figures are now a reflection of people only in emergency accommodation, the actual number of people homeless is in fact considerably higher. 

Unlike many European countries, even at the height of the homeless crisis over the last 10 years, Ireland managed to avoid families sleeping in tents or their cars, now this grim prospect is a reality.

“While a no-fault eviction ban is necessary, what's also crucial is what the minister for housing will do for the five months while the ban is in place to tackle the underlying problem. 

"We need measures to radically ramp up and accelerate delivery of social and affordable housing, meaningful policies and resources deployed to tackle vacancy, and a suite of measures to incentivise landlords to stay in the market."

Catherine Kenny, chief executive of Dublin Simon Community, said she was "alarmed" at the figures for September.

"This comes at a time when there is an unprecedented level of scarcity in housing stock, particularly affordable housing," she said. 

This means the pathways to exiting homelessness are shrinking while the numbers entering emergency accommodation are growing exponentially.

"Unless the Department of Housing invests in the development of social housing and increases delivery through Local Housing Bodies while the ban is in effect, it will provide no comfort to the growing number of people in serious distress over the security of their homes, and serve only as an ominous ticking clock, counting down to a groundswell of evictions down the road. 

"Also critical at this point is the implementation of a cohesive winter plan from now until March with strong collaboration from the Department of Housing, Department of Health, local authorities and NGOs to ensure everyone who needs an emergency accommodation bed can access one."

Pat Doyle, chief executive of Peter McVerry Trust said: “The figures released today are disappointing, it’s not the direction we want to see them going. 

"The eviction ban, which we proposed to the Minister for Housing in September, was recently passed by the Dáil and will be signed into law in the coming days. This is a vital part of tackling the problem and will allow the homeless sector time to address rising homeless numbers. 

“A no-fault eviction ban will keep vulnerable tenants in their homes during the coldest months of the year whilst also protecting landlords from anti-social behaviour.”

