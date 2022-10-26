Food waste: Discarded bread, fruit and veg piles up to 127kgs per person across EU

Food waste: Discarded bread, fruit and veg piles up to 127kgs per person across EU

Latest figures from the European Commission's data analysis wing Eurostat show that households are the biggest culprit, being responsible for more than half, or 70kg per inhabitant - a similar weight to a fully-grown adult. File picture

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 18:54
Pádraig Hoare

The likes of discarded bread, vegetables, fruit, and meat has led to 127kgs of food wasted per person across the EU annually.

Latest figures from the European Commission's data analysis wing Eurostat show that households are the biggest culprit, being responsible for more than half, or 70kg per inhabitant - a similar weight to a fully-grown adult. 

The remaining 45% was waste generated upwards in the food supply chain, in areas such as manufacturing and processing, Eurostat said.

Ireland was calculated as generating more than 770,000 tonnes of food waste in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic. Households in Ireland were responsible for 241,000 tonnes, with the restaurant industry responsible for 178,000. Manufacturing of food and processing of food accounted for almost 220,000.

In the EU overall, the total food waste measured in 2020 nearly reached 57 million tonnes of fresh mass. Household food waste represented more than 31 million tonnes, Eurostat said.

According to figures from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), food waste costs the average Irish household about €60 per month or €700 per year. That is an annual national cost of almost €1.3bn, the EPA said.

Aldi Ireland research earlier this month shows bread is the most commonly discarded item (62%), while fresh veg (55%), fresh fruit (52%), dairy (31%), and meat (27%) round out the top five. It correlates with previous data from the EPA showing bread as the likeliest casualty of food gone to waste.

Aldi Ireland's research also found that food being past its use by date is the most common reason it is thrown out (48%), followed by people not getting around to using it (43%).

Campaign group Feedback Global, which examines the impact of food production on the environment, claimed in its 2022 report earlier this year that the EU’s food waste accounts for at least 6% of its total emissions and costs the bloc upwards of €143bn per year. 

The EU actually wasted more food than it imports, the group's analysis found.

"With the EU’s food system reverberating from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it is worth considering that, in 2021, the EU imported almost 138 million tonnes of agricultural products from outside of its borders, worth a total of €150bn, while wasting a higher amount — 153.5 million tonnes — of food each year.

The scale of waste is all the more concerning when one considers that, across the block, 33 million people cannot afford a quality meal every second day. 

"Food insecurity and climate change disproportionately impact women and historically marginalised communities, making food waste a human rights and gender equality issue," it warned.

The multi-sourced report was followed by calls from citizens organisation group, the European Environmental Bureau (EEB) for the European Commission, European Council, European Parliament and EU member states to support food waste proposals.

Backed by 43 organisations from 20 EU countries, the EEB called for legally binding targets for EU member states to collectively achieve a 50% reduction in EU food loss and waste by 2030. 

Read More

Savvy Shopper: Leftovers take on new meaning with food-waste prevention app 

More in this section

Web Summit 2021 - Opening Night Web Summit rescinds invitation to far-left website to attend 2022 conference
Hundreds of sensors to be installed on ring buoys to clamp down on theft Hundreds of sensors to be installed on ring buoys to clamp down on theft
Distribution of €1.3m raised for Creeslough victims begins Distribution of €1.3m raised for Creeslough victims begins
#SustainabilityFood wastePlace: European UnionOrganisation: EurostatOrganisation: Environmental Protection AgencyOrganisation: Feedback Global
<p>File photo of a python. Picture: AP Photo/Syahruddin</p>

Woman found dead in stomach of 7-metre python in Indonesia

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.243 s