Savvy Shopper: Leftovers take on new meaning with food-waste prevention app 

Too Good To Go is a great app that has a mission of cutting down food waste. It states that a third of food is wasted and the people behind this app want to change that.

The app works by allowing users to get deals on surplus food that is leftover from cafes, restaurants, hotels, shops, and manufacturers all around Ireland.

The app can be tailored to your location too. The Too Good To Go app lets customers buy and collect what they call “magic bags” of food cheaply from businesses. Each day they will have new "magic bags" that usually cost around €4 to €5 and can be packed with items from delis or the bakery. Stores can also sign up on the app.

Champ of the Week

Clanard Court Hotel

Lynda Holland would like to nominate Clanard Court Hotel in Athy, Co Kildare for Champ of the Week. Lynda said she, her daughter, sister, and niece went to Kildare for a shopping trip and decided to "make a night of it" and book a hotel. However, due to illness, they received a call from the hotel to say that their spa treatments would have to be moved.

Given they were only staying for one night, Lynda called the hotel and she said they couldn’t do enough to help her. She said that Janell, who was working in Revive, the spa area was fantastic as she helped rearrange their spa treatments so they could fit them in while they were in Kildare. Lynda said Janell went above and beyond for them and really went out of her way to help.

She said that the spa and the hotel overall were excellent. Sonia looked after their spa treatments and she was "top class" said Lynda. She said overall the hotel was fabulous and they had a wonderful time.

“The place was beautiful and the staff were so friendly and helpful we had a fantastic time. It really was a great trip,” said Lynda.