Parents who pay rent for children at third-level entitled to €500 tax credit 

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said the extension of the tax credit to parents is a 'welcome development' 

Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 17:44
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

Parents who pay rent for their children in third-level education will now be entitled to the renter's tax credit, under proposals agreed today.

Minister Paschal Donohoe and Minister Simon Harris have extended the rental tax credit to parents who pay rent for their children attending college, and where the student is in a tenancy registered with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB). Mr Harris said: 

We heard from students and their parents about the importance of making sure that they could benefit from this rent tax credit and I am pleased that today we are confirming they can. 

"Students who rent a room or pay rent will receive the credit which is €500 per taxpayer per year.

"And we can also now confirm that parents who pay the rent can benefit too. This is a really welcome development for many families and comes in addition to a number of other cost-of-living education measures including the fee reduction and additional student grant payment."

Mr Donohoe said: “Having reflected on the situation where a parent pays the rent for their child attending third-level education, I have decided to extend the application of the tax credit to such parents. 

This will provide further help towards the cost of third-level education and builds on the measures announced in Budget 2023 for the higher education sector. 

In Budget 2023, a maximum tax credit of €500 will apply or €1,000 in the case of a jointly assessed couple. The relief will be given on foot of a claim being made to Revenue by the individual.

