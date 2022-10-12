Last-gasp efforts made to prevent the relocation of 135 Ukrainian woman and children from Killarney

Last-gasp efforts are being made to prevent more than 135 Ukrainian women and children from having to be relocated from a Killarney hotel to Westport, Co Mayo, later today.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman and his officials have been criticised for the “inhumane” treatment of the migrants, with the minister's spokesman telling the Irish Examiner last night that it is “likely the move will go ahead”.

There is considerable anger among locals in Killarney and within the Government at the removal of the migrants in order to make way for almost 200 males who have been bussed into Killarney from Citywest in Dublin.

Due to a sharp increase in the number of people seeking asylum in Ireland, the accommodation system is buckling.

Hotel Killarney. Photo: hotelkillarney.ie

The Hotel Killarney secured a contract to house those in direct provision, but some of its 500 beds were used to house Ukrainian refugees temporarily.

The facility in Mayo will only house Ukrainians and not those in direct provision, hence the need to move the women and children there, Mr O’Gorman has said.

A source at the hotel said the Ukrainian women are simply distraught. Several are working, including seven at the hotel itself. Others are working in businesses in the town centre.

Education Minister and Kerry TD Norma Foley appealed to Mr O’Gorman to find a solution to allow the women and children to remain in Killarney where they have settled since fleeing the war.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin rounded on the proposed move, slamming it as an “outrageous proposal”.

Fine GAel TD Brendan Griffin. Picture: Julien Behal/PA Wire

At a private meeting with Mr O’Gorman, Mr Griffin said he could source enough accommodation to house all the women and children affected. He said he would not accept the relocation, and called on Mr O’Gorman and his officials to “solve the red tape” problem.

However, Mr O’Gorman and his officials rejected this proposal, as many of the residences are not properly registered or vetted for approval.

The Ukrainian community in the Killarney hotel, including up to 40 schoolgoing children, received less than 48 hours' notice they are to be bussed to Westport.

The formal confirmation, in writing, was issued on Monday at 3pm.

Moving asylum seekers into a hotel and moving out Ukrainian refugees who have been there since March “does not make any sense”, the mayor of Killarney, Niall Kelleher, told a meeting of community leaders calling for a reversal of the decision to move out a well-settled community.

Many of the children attend St Oliver’s National School nearby, and Mr Kelleher has called for a reversal of the decision by IPAS, the international protection agency. He has also called for health and other supports for Killarney which is now hosting large numbers of asylum seekers and Ukrainians.

Mayor of Killarney, Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher. Picture: Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

There are now around 2,000 Ukrainians in Killarney, along with hundreds more in direct provision.

IPAS is moving people “like pawns on a chessboard”, he added.

Colm O’Súilleabháin, principal of St Oliver’s National School in Ballycasheen, said he and other school principals were “demoralised” after putting so much work and effort into integrating the Ukrainian community at Hotel Killarney.

“At this point, to move them is wholly unjust,” Mr O’Súilleabháin said.

'I don't have words,' says Hanna (Anna) Bieliaieva, who has been told she and her two sons have to move on Wednesday after building a life in Killarney.

A statement from Mr O’Gorman’s office said the accommodation in Killarney was previously successful in applying to host International Protection applicants.

“There is now a severe shortage of accommodation for International Protection applicants and, as such, the accommodation in Killarney is required in order to prevent International Protection applicants from entering homelessness,” the department said.

“The department is cognisant of the impact such moves have on those affected, and works to ensure these only take place where absolutely necessary. We are now working with our implementing partners and accommodation providers to make this move as easy and efficient as possible."