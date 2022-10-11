Ukrainian women and children to be moved from Kerry to make space for male asylum-seekers

Some 135 Ukrainian women and children who have been staying in a Killarney hotel since March to be moved to Mayo to make way for asylum-seekers from North Africa and Georgia
The Ukrainian community at Hotel Killarney, including up to 40 school-going children, are to be bussed to Westport on Wednesday.

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 12:38
Anne Lucey

Some 135 Ukrainian women and children who have been staying in a Killarney hotel since March have been given less than 48 hours' notice they are being moved to Co Mayo to make way for almost 200 men who have been bussed to their accommodation from Dublin.

The mayor of Killarney told an emergency meeting of community leaders that moving asylum-seekers into a hotel and moving out Ukrainian refugees living there for six months “does not make any sense”.

There were calls for a reversal of a decision to move out what has become a well-settled community.

Some 192 men from North Africa and Georgia were bussed to the accommodation, Hotel Killarney, on Saturday.

The Ukrainian community in the hotel, including up to 40 school-going children, are to be bussed to Westport on Wednesday.

The children attend St Oliver’s National School nearby and several of the women have jobs in the town.

Call for reversal of decision

The mayor of Killarney, Niall Kelleher, has called for a reversal of the decision by Ipas, the international accommodation agency. He has also called for health and other supports for Killarney, which is now hosting large numbers of asylum-seekers and Ukrainian refugees.

An emergency meeting took place at the hotel on Monday evening attended by Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, the Killarney Immigrant Support Centre, and school principals as well as Ukrainian representatives.

“We want that decision reversed. How does it make sense we would remove people here since March in order to install others?” Mr Kelleher said.

Ipas is moving people “like pawns on a chessboard,” he added.

Extra tourist properties have come on stream in Killarney now the high tourist season is past, and the Ukrainians could be accommodated in those premises, if their hotel is now becoming a direct provision centre, he added.

There are now about 2,000 Ukrainians in the town, along with hundreds more in direct provision centres.

We are struggling with the numbers of people coming to the town. We have beds but in Kerry we have in excess now of 5,000 Ukrainian refugees. 

"We need the extra provision in health and other services for the increase in population. We need a temporary increase in GMS to work alongside existing doctors in Killarney,” Mr Kelleher said.

Health and mental health services were already under strain before the arrival of the refugees, Mr Kelleher added.

Meanwhile, a source said the Ukrainian women at Hotel Killarney were distraught. Several are working in the town, including seven at the hotel itself. Others are working in businesses in the town centre.

The mayor has now written to Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman calling for the decision to be reversed.

