'Volume and frequency of price increases' drive record rise in complaints to energy regulator 

'Volume and frequency of price increases' drive record rise in complaints to energy regulator 

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities said that there was a notable increase in contacts from customers of Iberdrola, Pinergy, and Prepay Power. File Picture: Pexels

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 17:32
Sean Murray

The energy regulator had a 90% increase in consumers making contact to complain about their electricity and gas suppliers in the second quarter of this year, with concerns about billing and accounts “heightened by the ongoing energy crisis”.

Billing and account problems continued to drive the largest percentage of issues brought to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU). “Customers were unhappy with the volume of and frequency of price increases," the watchdog said.

The regulator offers a dispute resolution service to customers with an unresolved complaint against an energy supplier, network operator or Irish Water. It can also advise customers on their rights and obligations.

High bills, incorrect bills, tariff changes, and problems caused by estimated readings were among the main problems outlined by customers according to CRU.

Consumers also raised contract disputes over so-called “fixed” contracts, the correct application of the Government’s €200 electricity credit, and smart meters in over 2,600 pieces of correspondence with the regulator.

It comes as Irish households face the winter with energy prices having risen significantly in the past two years. All the major suppliers recently hiked their prices, with most customers set to see further rises from this month.

Read More

Warning of rising fuel poverty this winter despite budget measures

In the recent Budget, the Government announced a further €600 energy credit to all households to try to ease the pressure. However, earlier this week, a meeting between the environment minister and energy companies has failed to produce an agreement on how pay-as-you-go customers will be protected from disconnections this winter.

CRU said that there was a notable increase in contacts from customers of Iberdrola, Pinergy, and Prepay Power.

In the case of Iberdrola, it had a 381% increase with most contacts related to that company’s decision to exit the Irish market. Business customers, in particular, were not happy that they did not receive sufficient notice in advance to allow them to switch.

Contacts from Pinergy customers increased by 193% and for PrePay Power customers by 50%, mostly related to account issues, billing and customer service. In terms of formal complaints, these rose by 5% in the second quarter of 2022.

Electric Ireland, Bord Gáis Energy and Flogas received the most “complex” complaints in this period. In the case of Flogas, it received 19% of all complaints despite having just a 2% market share. Bord Gáis Energy also received a slightly higher proportion of complaints (24%) compared to its market share (21%).

Bonkers.ie head of communications Daragh Cassidy said that near record numbers have switched suppliers over the past few months, and it appeared some suppliers are struggling to cope with demand.

He said:

I’ve heard of customers having to wait up to an hour to get through to their supplier.

Mr Cassidy said the increased contact from consumers would mean the regulator has to “up their game” in the coming months.

“With winter approaching things are only going to get worse and suppliers are likely to be inundated with calls from concerned households about their bills and accounts. They need to be prepared and properly staffed for it.”

Read More

Taoiseach: EU must come up with Covid-style response to soaring energy costs

More in this section

More storm names to be gender-neutral in future More storm names to be gender-neutral in future
PSNI stock Three officers injured as car ploughs into police vehicles in Belfast 
Celestial fireworks: Draconid meteor shower set to light up Irish skies  Celestial fireworks: Draconid meteor shower set to light up Irish skies 
#Energy PricesOrganisation: Commission for Regulation of Utilities
<p>The scene of the explosion at a service station in the north Donegal village of Creeslough. Picture: NW Newspix</p>

'Multiple' injuries reported as explosion destroys Donegal service station

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.238 s