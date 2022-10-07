'Volume and frequency of price increases' drive record rise in complaints to energy regulator 

The energy regulator had a 90% increase in consumers making contact to complain about their electricity and gas suppliers in the second quarter of this year, with concerns about billing and accounts “heightened by the ongoing energy crisis”.

Billing and account problems continued to drive the largest percentage of issues brought to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU). “Customers were unhappy with the volume of and frequency of price increases," the watchdog said.

The regulator offers a dispute resolution service to customers with an unresolved complaint against an energy supplier, network operator or Irish Water. It can also advise customers on their rights and obligations.

High bills, incorrect bills, tariff changes, and problems caused by estimated readings were among the main problems outlined by customers according to CRU.

Consumers also raised contract disputes over so-called “fixed” contracts, the correct application of the Government’s €200 electricity credit, and smart meters in over 2,600 pieces of correspondence with the regulator.

It comes as Irish households face the winter with energy prices having risen significantly in the past two years. All the major suppliers recently hiked their prices, with most customers set to see further rises from this month.

In the recent Budget, the Government announced a further €600 energy credit to all households to try to ease the pressure. However, earlier this week, a meeting between the environment minister and energy companies has failed to produce an agreement on how pay-as-you-go customers will be protected from disconnections this winter.

CRU said that there was a notable increase in contacts from customers of Iberdrola, Pinergy, and Prepay Power.

In the case of Iberdrola, it had a 381% increase with most contacts related to that company’s decision to exit the Irish market. Business customers, in particular, were not happy that they did not receive sufficient notice in advance to allow them to switch.

Contacts from Pinergy customers increased by 193% and for PrePay Power customers by 50%, mostly related to account issues, billing and customer service. In terms of formal complaints, these rose by 5% in the second quarter of 2022.

Electric Ireland, Bord Gáis Energy and Flogas received the most “complex” complaints in this period. In the case of Flogas, it received 19% of all complaints despite having just a 2% market share. Bord Gáis Energy also received a slightly higher proportion of complaints (24%) compared to its market share (21%).

Bonkers.ie head of communications Daragh Cassidy said that near record numbers have switched suppliers over the past few months, and it appeared some suppliers are struggling to cope with demand.

He said:

I’ve heard of customers having to wait up to an hour to get through to their supplier.

Mr Cassidy said the increased contact from consumers would mean the regulator has to “up their game” in the coming months.

“With winter approaching things are only going to get worse and suppliers are likely to be inundated with calls from concerned households about their bills and accounts. They need to be prepared and properly staffed for it.”