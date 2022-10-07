Taoiseach: EU must come up with Covid-style response to soaring energy costs

"Everyone stands to lose" if Europe cannot come up with a unified emergency response to the energy crisis, the Taoiseach has warned.

Speaking on his way into an informal summit in Prague, Micheál Martin said EU counties must come up with a Covid-style response to soaring costs.

“Unity is again important similar to what happened with Covid-19. The European Commission, the European Union came together and had a coordinated set of policies for public health and vaccination," he said.

"Likewise in this crisis, efforts are continuing to be made to see if we can get a European-wide response to the energy crisis issue."

However, he warned that this is "not simple" and European leaders do not expect to reach agreement at Friday's meeting.

“Different member states are coming to this from different positions, we all want to arrive at the same destination to try and limit the exponential growth in prices, but also making sure that we have security of supply."

No magic solutions

Mr Martin said practical solutions would have to be found that do not involve political wish lists.

“Politicians may wish for a magic answer to this, there is none, it's a war-time situation that has a negative impact on everything.

“Much of the discussion yesterday was around that collective idea that everybody stands to lose here if we don't start accelerating cooperation on energy through grid connections, through accelerating renewables and also then working on the market issues and on supply issues."

"I believe something will be worked out, but it is going to take time," he added.

It comes as Germany unveiled a €200bn domestic energy package, which has been condemned by some European leaders including Italy's outgoing prime minister Mario Draghi who said it undermines European unity.

Asked about the German measures, which include a cap on gas prices, Mr Martin said: “Many member states have taken measures to try and protect businesses, to protect jobs, and to also alleviate pressures on households and we have taken measures as well in Ireland."

But he said that during discussions yesterday there was a general view that there should be a more “co-operative and collective approach” to the energy crisis.

“Every member state including Germany was on for that, so it's the working out of that now that is going to be the issue.”