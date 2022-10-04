1.8 tonnes of rolling tobacco worth €1.3m seized at Dublin Port

1.8 tonnes of rolling tobacco worth €1.3m seized at Dublin Port

The tobacco seized by customs officers. Picture: Revenue

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 19:38
Steven Heaney

Customs officials at Dublin Port have seized 1.8 tonnes of rolling tobacco, with an estimated retail value of €1.3m. 

Revenue officers found the illicit tobacco during a routine search of a consignment that arrived into the port from the Netherlands. 

The consignment bore a Lithuanian tax stamp and was branded 'Flandria'.

A Revenue spokesperson said their investigations are ongoing. 

"This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. 

"If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295," the spokesperson added. 

