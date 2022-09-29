Digital image of cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan projected on Dublin GPO

Digital image of cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan projected on Dublin GPO

A digital artwork of Vicky Phelan (Brian Lawless/PA)

Thu, 29 Sep, 2022 - 20:56
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Digital artwork of campaigner Vicky Phelan has been projected on to the front of one of Dublin’s most famous buildings ahead of the launch of a feature documentary about her life.

The image of the Limerick mother-of-two appeared on the front of the GPO ahead of the release of Vicky in cinemas next week.

Ms Phelan grabbed the attention of the Irish public after bringing a High Court case over how her cervical smears were handled, which ultimately prompted a series of reviews of Ireland’s cervical cancer screening programme CervicalCheck.

Director Sasha King at the GPO in Dublin as a digital artwork of Vicky Phelan is projected onto the building to mark the release of a feature documentary about her life next week. (Brian Lawless/PA)

Her case prompted other women to come forward, and raised questions about the quality of the programme, about how women should be involved and informed about their own healthcare, and the issue of open disclosure.

Despite receiving a terminal cervical cancer diagnosis, Ms Phelan has been actively campaigning for better healthcare and better accountability when mistakes are made in Ireland’s healthcare system.

She has also supported the passage of the Dying with Dignity Bill, which aims to legislate for assisted dying in Ireland, through the Irish parliament.

Ms Phelan was awarded the freedom of Limerick earlier this year, and was named as one of the BBC’s 100 most inspiring and influential women around the world in 2018.

Directed by Sasha King, Vicky was voted Best Irish Documentary by the Dublin Film Critics Circle at this year’s Dublin International Film Festival, and was nominated for an Irish Council of Civil Liberties Human Rights Award.

The documentary appears in Irish cinemas on Friday October 7.

Read More

Vicky Phelan documentary to open Indie Cork festival

More in this section

Arrest following €700,000 cannabis seizure in Cork Arrest following €700,000 cannabis seizure in Cork
Gardaí ask public for help in search for teen missing from Dublin  Gardaí ask public for help in search for teen missing from Dublin 
Westmeath Car fire deaths Drew Harris: Responding to children’s deaths is heavy burden for gardaí
PhelanPlace: Republic of Ireland
FILE PHOTO Sinn Fein Justice Spokesperson Martin Kenny TDs car was burned out at his home in Co. Leitrim in the early hours of t

Gardaí investigating as car crashes through gates of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny's home

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.275 s