Film review: Vicky Phelan documentary puts a human face on CervicalCheck scandal  

The human cost of one of Ireland’s greatest medical scandals is laid bare in the documentary, Vicky, the story of how Vicky Phelan fought for accountability following the CervicalCheck debacle.

The world premiere of the documentary took place at Dublin’s Lighthouse Cinema on Thursday night as part of the Dublin International Film Festival. Attendees included Cork father of two Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died of cervical cancer at the age of 35. Teap is one of the primary contributors to the documentary. Others at the premiere included musicians Steve Wall and Niall Breslin, and broadcaster Ray D’Arcy.

Musicians Stephen Wall and Niall Breslin at the Virgin Dublin International Film Festival screening of Vicky at the Lighthouse Cinema. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Filmmaker Sasha King’s feature documentary captures Phelan’s quick-witted humour and spirit of determination as it focuses on her efforts to find justice for herself and other victims. It also details how she left no stone unturned in her search for the latest treatments for the disease, adding many years to her life.

The documentary recalls how Phelan realised a 2011 smear had been reviewed and cancer found while looking through her medical file during cancer treatment several years later. It set in motion a court case that began to expose the full extent of the scandal.

Ray Darcy at the Virgin Dublin International Film Festival screening of Vicky at the Lighthouse Cinema. Picture: Brian McEvoy

The campaigner remembers in King’s film the circumstances of her initial diagnosis in 2014 and her devastation, following treatment, of getting a terminal diagnosis four years later.

“I said I’m taking back control of this. And that’s when I started researching everything,” she says of her determination to find any treatments possible to aid her survival.

The film also features interviews with oncologists, medical experts and Phelan’s legal representative Cian O’Carroll, who went on to represent other women and families.

Phelan tells how she refused to take an initial settlement on the condition that she sign a non-disclosure agreement. “I knew at that point that there were other women who were in the same boat as me... clueless,” she says in the film.

Patricia McCarthy from Skibbereen, Co Cork, at the Virgin Dublin International Film Festival screening of Vicky at the Lighthouse Cinema. Picture: Brian McEvoy

One of those women was the late Irene Teap, whose husband Stephen only learned of an issue with the outsourcing of cervical smears following an RTÉ interview with Phelan.

Vicky has already been nominated for the Irish Council for Civil Liberties’ Human Rights on Film award at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival.