Budget 2023: 'It's crumbs, really. Nice, but not enough'

Budget 2023: 'It's crumbs, really. Nice, but not enough'

Niamh O'Brien and Neil Cavanagh with their children Eirinn, 2, and Oisín, 1. Picture: Moya Nolan

Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 02:00
Cianan Brennan

For 33-year-old mother-of-two Niamh O’Brien, Budget 2023 was one she had paid attention to like no other. 

Her overall verdict? 

“It’s crumbs, really. Nice, but not enough.”

Like a huge amount of parents of small children in Ireland, the cost and availability of childcare is a major issue for Niamh and her partner. For the first time in a generation, this budget had promised to be one that makes a difference for struggling parents. And on the face of it, it should, vowing as it does to cut childcare costs by as much as €175 per child per month.

IT manager Niamh and her partner, an electrical engineer, live in Corduff in north-west Dublin. Both work from home. They have two children — a daughter aged two and a little boy aged just 13 months. Both were Covid babies. Neither have ever experienced a creche.

Picture: Moya Nolan
Picture: Moya Nolan

“We first looked at a creche in our area, and were quoted €2,175 for the two of them," she says. "And that’s including corporate and sibling discounts.”

The cheapest they could find was for €1,800. Most came through at the €2,000 mark. Such prices are typical for Dublin. Instead, the pair went for an in-house childminder for about €1,200 per month.

“Both were Covid babies, so even when I was coming on the end of my maternity leave, there was nothing to put them into,” says Niamh.

"The childminder is fantastic, really amazing, but they don’t get the socialisation of being in a group,” she says. “If I had the option, I’d have them in a creche, but I don’t.”

The fact is if we gave over €2,100 a month, we’d have no disposable income to do things with them. It’s what most people take home after tax, like.” 

She sees such astronomical fees as the powers that be “just trying to force women out of the workforce”.

The new budget has done nothing to change her mind.

“There’s no cap on childcare fees. And €200 a month last year would’ve made an enormous difference. 

It doesn’t cut it this year with inflation, especially with creches having to pay their running costs.”

“It’s nice, but it’s not enough,” she says. “We’ll be sticking with the childminder. 

"To be fair, for some of my friends, the €200 is great. What good it is to single parents though, who are struggling to pay for everything, I’m not sure about that.”

Picture: Moya Nolan
Picture: Moya Nolan

She cites the ongoing issue of insurance options for childcare providers as something not tackled in the budget.

“There's been pretty much a monopoly for three years," she says. 

"They’ve had that time to do something about the situation, to entice back brokers, to get another provider into the market. Instead we’re being given a little something to cover a big problem.”

Read More

Something for everyone in the audience, but is budget too late, late for coalition?

More in this section

Beyond the budget: Here are the rest of Tuesday's headlines Beyond the budget: Here are the rest of Tuesday's headlines
Irish Budget 2023 Record €11bn budget package fails to avert recession fears
Insurance industry talks Opposition parties dismiss ‘sticking plaster’ cost-of-living budget
#Budget2023#Cost of livingChildcarePlace: Corduff
<p>Paschal Donohoe pledged that the multi-billion euro package will help families, individuals and businesses. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie</p>

How will Budget 2023 impact you?

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.217 s