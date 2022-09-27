Criticism of delayed report into major upgrades at University Hospital Waterford

A long-term plan by the HSE for infrastructure upgrades to University Hospital Waterford has been criticised over a "lack of transparency" amid delays to its completion.

The plan is expected to recommend significant development at the hospital, including a purpose-built critical care unit and increased capacity to a number of services, according to Gerry O'Dwyer, chief executive of South/South-West Hospital Group. It is also expected to advise on a mooted multi-million euro increased spend on consultants and support staff.

The review was designed to strategically examine current and future capacity requirements for the next 15 years and was commissioned by the hospital group and UHW in conjunction with the HSE's estates department.

Consultants with Archus, healthcare infrastructure specialists, have been on site to interview staff on requirements for the report, which was expected to be released earlier this year.

It is understood its scope was later widened to look at hospitals aside from UHW, including in Cork, Kerry and Clonmel.

This has been criticised by independent Waterford TD Matt Shananan, who told the Irish Examiner he attended meetings with HSE and hospital group management over the summer to discuss the report and he has "misgivings" over when it will eventually be released.

"The original reason behind the Archus Report was that UHW management had looked for this report to underpin their business cases for badly needed improvements.

"It was made very clear that Waterford has been waiting on these improvements for years and struggling with budget and manpower. We were given a commitment back in March that the Waterford leg of that report would be finalised within weeks and then shared with Oireachtas members. Subsequently the hospital group decided to widen the scope and look at other hospitals, so we still don't have the report."

'Spin'

In addition, Mr Shanahan claimed there was "spin" over the recommendations.

"If there's spin that there's been recommendations then we need to see the report as promised and make sure there's been no messing around with the much-needed approvals for University Hospital Waterford," he added.

The report is expected to address potential increased capacity to beds in the hospital, which Mr Shanahan said needed an extra 120 beds, and an additional outpatient department estimated to cost €15m. There are also understood to be recommendations on up to 24 consultant packages, which includes provision of support staff.

Mr O'Dwyer addressed a regional health forum on the report last week. He said: "I understand that the report is expected to contain a number of recommendations including the requirement for additional inpatient beds, a purpose-built critical care unit with 100% single rooms, additional theatre capacity to meet the future trauma surgery demand and the increased capacity and demand requirements across several specialties and also increased capacity for outpatient services."

Mr O'Dwyer told the meeting the Archus Report was "presently being finalised" and, once complete, capital projects for new developments would be submitted.

The report's delay was raised at the forum by Green Party councillor Jody Power, who criticised the fact it was "still not available".

"The importance of the report can't be understated. There are major things that are holding Waterford back as a category four regional hospital of significance and we cannot be denied capital services to the region," he told the Irish Examiner.