Gardaí tracing whereabouts of woman missing in Dublin

Alexandria Ferreria is missing since Wednesday, September 21. Picture: Garda Info

Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 19:01
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing woman. 

32-year-old Alexandria Ferreria has been missing from the Dublin 8 area since Wednesday, September 21.

She is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height, and of a slim build. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Alexandria also has full sleeve tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Missing people
