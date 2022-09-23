Sinn Féin proposes €1.6bn spend to freeze energy prices

Sinn Féin proposes €1.6bn spend to freeze energy prices

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald said her party's proposals would bring certainty to workers and families.

Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 20:00
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Cash payments to all workers earning under €70,000 and a €1.6bn payment to energy firms to cap prices are among the measures included in Sinn Féin's alternative Budget.

The party revealed its €9.4bn alternative document ahead of Tuesday's announcement by the Government. 

Under the plan, those on an income of less than €21,300 would be given a cash payment of €500, those on less than €40,000 would get €300, while those on over €70,000 would not get any payments. 

Alongside a doubling of child benefit payments in October, the cash handouts would form the centrepiece of Sinn Féin's €4.1bn one-off cost-of-living package.

Rental costs

The party also proposes a €147m spend to cut childcare fees by a third, with a commitment that this would be doubled next year, a rebate of one month's rent to renters along with a three-year ban on rent increases, as well as a €1,000 cut in student fees and a €15 increase to core social welfare.

On income tax, Sinn Féin has largely focused on a cut to the Universal Social Charge. 

Its document has proposed a cut to the lowest rate of USC from 0.5% to 0% and an increase to the entry point for the highest rate to €24,134 in a bid, it says, to "increase the take-home pay of workers in a fair manner".

'Solidarity tax'

The party has also proposed increasing employer's PRSI on salaries above €100,000, a new 40% rate of capital gains tax on income above €500,000, along with a 3% "solidarity tax" on income above €140,000. 

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald said that she did not accept that this tax would cause high earners to leave the country and that the plan is "a budget for change".

“Our proposals are about giving workers and families help and certainty to get through the winter months while building for the future and delivering the housing and healthcare that is needed."

Read More

Almost €34m in emergency payments to struggling families

More in this section

National Ploughing championships 2022 Mary Lou McDonald: Time to plan for border poll on Irish unity
Kincora home arson attack Police failed to respond to abuse complaints at Kincora, Ombudsman finds
McEntee: 'Collective effort' needed to ensure safety of communities like Cherry Orchard McEntee: 'Collective effort' needed to ensure safety of communities like Cherry Orchard
Sinn Féin#Budget2023#Energy Prices#Cost of livingPerson: Mary Lou McDonald
Noah Donohoe death

‘Exceptional concern’ voiced over scheduling of Noah Donohoe inquest

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.216 s