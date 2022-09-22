Government will continue to use commercial airlines to travel to US – Taoiseach

Government will continue to use commercial airlines to travel to US – Taoiseach

'Generally transatlantic, we tend not to use the Government jet, we tend to use the tried and trusted method. There is a cost element, but it is not the matter that dominates the Government agenda.' Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 19:30
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

The Government will continue to use commercial airlines to travel across the Atlantic, despite Taoiseach Micheál Martin missing a meeting with US President Joe Biden this week.

Amid increasing unreliability with Ireland’s short-range Learjet, Mr Martin said the Department of Defence and the Air Corps were reviewing the need for a replacement.

“We have a Government jet which operates the shutting over to Brussels and London and it is very efficient and effective in terms of getting to meetings and not wasting time for ministers working on behalf of the Irish people,” he said.

“That jet has had its challenges, put it that way. But that is something the department of Defence and the Air Corps are reviewing,” he added.

But he made clear the practice of flying with Aer Lingus when travelling to the United States would continue.

“But generally transatlantic, we tend not to use the Government jet, we tend to use the tried and trusted method. There is a cost element, but it is not the matter that dominates the Government agenda,” he said.

Speaking about his own flight, he paid tribute again to pilot Karl Quinn and the crew who handled the bird strike incident over Mayo, which forced the flight to return to Dublin.

“In fairness to what happened last evening, these things happen, in terms of a bird strike, that can happen, that’s aviation. All credit to Aer Lingus in terms of securing an alternative credit.

“The Irish Examiner can pay testament to how calm everyone was and I’d like to pay credit to Aer Lingus on this occasion, their valued crew handled the situation professionally and calmly,” he said.

Read More

Taoiseach urges caution about border poll talk despite historic Northern Irish census results

More in this section

Woman, 40s, charged in connection with Westmeath car fire which killed two children Woman, 40s, charged in connection with Westmeath car fire which killed two children
Global COVID-19 virtual press conference, 16 November 2020 WHO tracking 'about 200' sub-lineages of Omicron Covid variant
Tommy Tiernan LATM Photo by Ray Keogh Micheál Martin dismisses Tommy Tiernan's criticism of Ireland's foreign aid pledges
Person: Micheál MartinOrganisation: Aer Lingus
Gormanston military camp in Co Meath (Department of the Taoiseach/PA)

Gormanston Ukrainian refugee camp to close ahead of winter

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.257 s