Flight from Dublin to New York carrying Taoiseach forced to return to Ireland 

An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to New York carrying Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been forced to return to Ireland this evening.

Flight 107 between Dublin and New York was about 40 minutes into the flight and had risen to over 12,000 feet when Captain Karl Quinn informed passengers of the need to return to Dublin.

It had departed from Terminal 2 shortly before 5pm.

The plane, an Airbus A330-300, experienced a vibration in its right-hand engine and struggled noticeably as it climbed into the air.

As a result, Capt Quinn made it clear that the nearly full flight would have to return to Dublin as opposed to continuing on over the Atlantic.

Mr Martin and his party of officials were travelling in business class to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Picture: Damien Storan

The

Irish Examiner

is on the flight which has begun its return into Dublin and passengers are awaiting news of whether the flight will be cancelled or whether the issue can be resolved.

The plane successfully landed back into Dublin Airport at 6.18pm.

Capt Quinn informed passengers that on the approach the engines behaved normally and said it was now a matter for the company’s engineering crew to investigate.

On reaching the stand, cabin crew were still unsure if the passengers were to be disembarked or remain on the plane.

Mr Martin is due to fulfil two full days of engagements at the United Nations in New York.

He is due to address the General Assembly on Thursday.