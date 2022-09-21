McEntee pushes for greater policing in rural areas

The Justice Minister is pushing for the rollout of a new transport police and the deployment of gardaí to rural community hubs.

Helen McEntee has spoken to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris about stationing gardaí on a part-time basis in post offices, community centres and other public buildings in areas where Garda stations have previously closed.

She said she was "absolutely committed" to increasing overall justice funding as part of next week's budget, which will see increases for the Garda budget, capital infrastructure and technology.

"We have obviously a capital plan, which means not just reinvesting in stations that need reinvestment but also opening new stations right across the country.

"I have spoken to the Garda Commissioner and he has been exploring the idea of where there can be other types of Garda presence, not just in stations right across the country.

"So everything from our transport environments, obviously, perhaps the Luas or the Dart, where we have had some concerns over the summer in our communities, and that might be sharing spaces as well. So these options need to be kept open."

However, it is understood Mr Harris remains against the idea of a new unit that would be responsible for policing public transport.

Garda drivers for ministers

Meanwhile, Ms McEntee would not provide details on the cost of rolling out Garda drivers for all ministers or details of the redundancy payments that the current civilian drivers will receive.

She said: "I did receive report from the Garda Commissioner. He takes the security of officeholders very seriously and obviously their security is under review consistently. The reports has been presented to me and to Government. And I'm not really going to comment on this any further.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the allocation of Garda drivers was "not a cost issue" and instead was a "security issue".

He stressed the Government had not requested the return of Garda protection.

"A lot of ministers don't want to return to Garda cars, they are quite happy with the civilian positions that they have, which costs as well. So I'm not sure what the net cost between transitioning from civilian drivers to Garda drivers."

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also said he accepted the recommendation of the Garda Commissioner in relation to the need for Garda drivers.

"I don't feel unsafe because as Tánaiste I have Garda protection, but you'll be well aware of the number of threats that have been made against me that the gardaí considered to be real. And I'm obviously conscious of them, but very grateful to the fact that I do have Garda protection," he said.

Ms McEntee could not confirm whether the new cars will be electric, but a spokesperson for the Department of Justice said a "small number" of hybrid vehicles have been purchased as part of ongoing move towards greener vehicles.

Two of the 17 cars currently in the Government fleet are plug-in electric and one is hybrid. The spokesperson said another fully electric vehicle will be allocated in the "near future".