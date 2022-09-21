Ryan rules out price caps on energy bills

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said the Government does not want to see anyone go cold this winter but has ruled out price caps on energy bills.

The cost-of-living crisis, particularly energy household bills, dominated Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil on Wednesday.

Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty shared stories from members of the public, which included one woman named Donna who said she has stopped turning on the immersion and is bathing in cold water.

Mr Doherty said people are scared about the winter months ahead and are “absolutely outraged” when they see “scandalous” hikes and increased standing charges by profitable energy companies.

He called on the Government to cut electricity prices back to pre-crisis levels and cap them to help families get through the winter.

'Tory government approach'

Minister Ryan said the Government acknowledged that price hikes are “hitting and hurting people and businesses across the country.”

However, he hit out at Sinn Fein’s proposal to cap energy prices and said the party was following a “Tory government approach.” It comes as the UK government has announced an energy price cap for homes in Northern Ireland.

Mr Ryan claimed this is not the right approach because it would benefit the better-off, benefit the energy industries and it is uncertain how the measure could impact the “public purse.” He argued the right approach was to introduce energy credits and target those vulnerable with social welfare payments and support smaller businesses.

He said there is work ongoing in the EU on a windfall tax on energy companies.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy told the Dáil that people are being clever in trying to reduce energy consumption, but standing charges are still rocketing even if they stayed in the dark.

She said some customers are paying up to €900 a year in standing charges and that is gouging.

Mr Ryan said: “No one should be taking any message where they're actually restricting that comfort and that basic health.”

Repayment plans

He said there will be a moratorium on disconnections for vulnerable customers that extends to the end of February.

Debt repayment plans will be extended to allow a minimum of 24 months for customers to repay debt.

There will be a reduction in the debt repayment level on Pay-As-You-Go meters from 25% to a maximum of 10%.

He said: “All customers with a financial hardship meter will be put on the cheapest tariff from their supplier from December 1.

“All that is important to signal to our customers that you don't turn off the heat, you don't turn off the lights, okay we all manage it carefully.

“But we do not want to see anyone go cold or lonely or at a loss.”

Heckling

Meanwhile, the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has rejected a claim by Taoiseach Micheál Martin that he did not do enough to stop heckling and interruptions in the Dáil on Tuesday.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said he would be reviewing video footage of the Dáil on foot of the Taoiseach’s complaint.

In a strong statement to the Dáil on Wednesday, the Ceann Comhairle said he “rejects outright” the claim made against him and said it was a “typical session” with heckling from many sides.

He said: “So reverting to the chair only when the temperature rises in the chamber.

“In light of the foregoing is, in my view, understandably, futile, and unfair.

“So I, therefore, reject outright declarations made against the chair and exhort members to cooperate to the fullest.”