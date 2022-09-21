Ceann Comhairle rejects Taoiseach's claims about interruptions and heckling 

The Ceann Comhairle has rejected claims made by the Taoiseach that he was not doing enough to stop interruptions and heckling during yesterday’s Dáil session.

Seán Ó Fearghaíl said “some leaders” in the Dáil ignored the chair and only sought protection “when the temperature rises” and this was “futile and unfair”.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Martin said: “I’ve noticed now in the last half hour that every time I get up to speak there’s interruptions and there’s heckles, and they are not being pulled up, I have to say.”

There were heated exchanges in the Dáil on Tuesday and the Ceann Comhairle at one point called for “bickering” to end.

Footage review

On foot of the Taoiseach's complaint, Mr Ó Fearghaíl said he would review video footage of the Dáil’s proceedings.

On Wednesday, at the end of questions on the order of business, the Ceann Comhairle referred to Mr Martin’s complaint, of “not providing protections” to Government ministers from Opposition heckling.

He told the Dáil: “Given the very considerable significance of that assertion as to how I do my job, I undertook to review the record of what happened in the course of yesterday’s business.

“What we saw during that review was a typical session with interruptions and heckling from many sides.

“But I also saw was the now normal habit of some leaders, ignoring the chair, its requests, and its remonstrations.

“So reverting to the chair only when the temperature rises in the chamber in light of the foregoing is, in my view, understandably, futile, and unfair.

"So I therefore reject outright declarations made against the chair and exhort members to cooperate to the fullest."