Ceann Comhairle rejects Taoiseach's claims about interruptions and heckling 

Seán Ó Fearghaíl said 'some leaders' in the Dáil ignored the chair and only sought protection “when the temperature rises” 
Ceann Comhairle rejects Taoiseach's claims about interruptions and heckling 

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Feargháil reviewed video footage of the Dáil exchange.

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 15:44
Ciara Phelan Political Correspondent

The Ceann Comhairle has rejected claims made by the Taoiseach that he was not doing enough to stop interruptions and heckling during yesterday’s Dáil session.

Seán Ó Fearghaíl said “some leaders” in the Dáil ignored the chair and only sought protection “when the temperature rises” and this was “futile and unfair”.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Martin said: “I’ve noticed now in the last half hour that every time I get up to speak there’s interruptions and there’s heckles, and they are not being pulled up, I have to say.” 

There were heated exchanges in the Dáil on Tuesday and the Ceann Comhairle at one point called for “bickering” to end.

Footage review

On foot of the Taoiseach's complaint, Mr Ó Fearghaíl said he would review video footage of the Dáil’s proceedings.

On Wednesday, at the end of questions on the order of business, the Ceann Comhairle referred to Mr Martin’s complaint, of “not providing protections” to Government ministers from Opposition heckling.

He told the Dáil: “Given the very considerable significance of that assertion as to how I do my job, I undertook to review the record of what happened in the course of yesterday’s business.

“What we saw during that review was a typical session with interruptions and heckling from many sides.

“But I also saw was the now normal habit of some leaders, ignoring the chair, its requests, and its remonstrations.

“So reverting to the chair only when the temperature rises in the chamber in light of the foregoing is, in my view, understandably, futile, and unfair.

"So I therefore reject outright declarations made against the chair and exhort members to cooperate to the fullest."

More in this section

CC OUTDOOR DINING Donohoe adamant special Vat rate for hospitality will be reversed
TAOISEACH; MICHEAL MARTIN; ARD NA GREINNE; BRAY Ó Fearghaíl to review footage after being accused of ignoring 'heckles' of Taoiseach
New Northern Ireland minister Pre-Christmas Assembly election is not an idle threat – Heaton-Harris
Micheal MartinPerson: Micheál MartinPerson: Sean O Fearghail
<p>An elderly woman cleans up shattered glass from the entrance of her apartment in a residential building that was damaged after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Picture: AP Photo/Leo Correa</p>

Taoiseach to Putin: Stop the 'needless killing of young people'

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 17, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.277 s