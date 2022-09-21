Libraries condemn sudden withdrawal of 1,300 eBooks from colleges

Irish libraries have condemned the sudden withdrawal of more than 1,300 eBooks from college libraries, many of which were recommended to students as key books on course reading lists.

The Library Association of Ireland (LAI) said the “abrupt” move by academic publisher Wiley caused high levels of disruption at the beginning of the new academic year.

The national association also objects to the new model it said the major publisher is now pursuing, which is to sell its books as ‘eTextbooks’ on a subscription model based on class sizes for “exorbitant fees".

Such a model is “unsustainable, anti-competitive and highly problematic in the use of public funds”, it added.

'Slap in the face for students'

Ciara McCaffrey, deputy librarian at the University of Limerick, said: “This is a disgraceful action by one of the largest publishers in the world with annual revenues in excess of $2bn."

"Removing access to core eBook titles at the start of the educational year is a slap in the face for students, faculty and librarians."

"We are desperately trying to sort out the mess it has caused when we should be focusing on ensuring our students get off to the best start possible.”

Demand for eBooks, and e-audiobooks, soared over the course of the pandemic. However, this move, while positive, has shone a light on longstanding problems with the market.

Since 2020, it has been raising awareness about these problems as part of the international #ebookSOS campaign.

LAI presidnet Cathal McCauley said the move by Wiley underlines the need for legislative change.

“Unfortunately what Wiley has done is yet another example of the behaviours that the #ebookSOS campaign has been highlighting.

"Increasingly, libraries cannot get access to ebooks, are offered prices which are multiples of the print edition, and/or are subject to onerous and restrictive terms and conditions.

"These trends represent an existential threat to the vital role libraries play in making information available to citizens and urgent action is required before it is too late."