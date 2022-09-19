Elderly patients to be treated at home in bid to tackle hospital overcrowding 

A programme that allows paramedics to treat elderly patients at home instead of taking them to hospital is set to launch within weeks in Limerick.

University Hospital Limerick's emergency department has consistently been the most overcrowded in the country in recent years and was the subject of a highly critical inspection report last June, which has led to increased efforts to tackle overcrowding.

The Pathfinder programme, originally developed at Beaumont hospital in Dublin, has been shown to allow 64% of patients to stay at home after assessment or review by a paramedic.

None of those assessed came to the emergency department within 24 hours of assessment, and only 10% needed hospital care within seven days of being treated by the paramedic at home.

Home assessment

Under the programme, any older people who call for an ambulance are assessed at home before a decision is made about their care.

The aim is to offer a safe alternative rather than taking them to the emergency department automatically, as is the case now.

A UHL spokesman said three advanced paramedic staff have been identified to work across the Mid-West, along with specialist therapists for the teams.

“It's anticipated that the service will be launched in the coming weeks,” he said, adding recruitment and training is ongoing.

Training has included shadowing staff in Beaumont hospital and working with ED staff in UHL, he said.

The Mid-West Pathfinder is a collaboration between the National Ambulance Service and UL Hospitals Group’s occupational therapy and physiotherapy departments.

The programme will link with hospital and community services across the region.

Head of advocacy and public affairs with Age Action Celine Clarke said offering more care in the community is welcome.

“Older people want to age in place, so care provision in the community is vital,” she said.

“For the Pathfinder programme to work, it needs all of the services to be in place and staffed. We know there is a crisis in homecare, and we don’t have enough geriatricians in Ireland.”

She said it is time for better planning around care for older people in general.

“If people can avoid being on trolleys that is important,” she said.

“I would say that seeing the service from Beaumont being rolled out is welcome, it would be great to see that rolled out across the country.”