Floating LNG facility among options to reduce risks to energy supply

The Government is to seek the views of third parties through a consultation process on how best to mitigate potential risks to the country’s gas and energy supplies.

The move comes on foot of a review of the security of energy supply of Ireland’s electricity and natural gas systems out to 2030 which will be published on Monday.

The review considers potential risks to both Ireland’s natural gas and energy supplies and examines a range of measures to mitigate these risks.

These include the need for additional capacity to import energy, energy storage, fuel diversification, and renewable gasses such as hydrogen.

The review has been carried out by independent experts, Cambridge Economic Policy Associates (Cepa).

In tandem with the review, the Government will launch a consultation process, seeking views from interested parties on a number of options.

One of the options shortlisted includes strategic floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) — a floating facility that would only operate during periods of a material risk of demand disruption in Ireland.

Green Party policy

The move to seek consultation on a floating LNG facility is not regarded as a shift in Green Party leader Eamon Ryan’s position, according to sources.

Sources reiterated the point that the review was carried out by independent experts and LNG is one of many options shortlisted.

Writing in a newspaper over the weekend, Mr Ryan said there has been much speculation about his position on LNG storage.

He said the review to be published on Monday outlines the best gas storage option for Ireland is one that’s State-owned, which can be filled from the national grid, and is compatible with the use of hydrogen in the future.

He went on to reiterate his view that the commercial LNG terminal proposed for Limerick/north Kerry would be based on the supply of imported fracked gas.

He states this is not compatible with Irish energy policy and not a model that fits with the Green Party’s climate standards.

The programme for government states that the Coalition does not believe that it makes sense to develop LNG gas import terminals importing fracked gas.

Green Party sources said last night that seeking views through a consultation process on a floating LNG facility is not an issue.

One said: “A consultation does not override Government policy, and the energy review itself doesn’t override it either.”

The Government will also seek consultation from interested parties on State-owned gas storage from the grid that would only operate during periods in which there is a material risk of demand disruptions in Ireland.

The acceleration of energy efficiency and diversifying fuels away from gas towards renewable fuels will also be examined.