Man, 20s, dies overnight after being hit by train in Meath

The trainline was closed for a time but has since reopened

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 08:36
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 20s has died after he was hit by a train in Meath yesterday evening.

The incident took place around 9.30pm in the Gormanstown area when a train collided with two men.

"One of these men, aged in his 20s, received treatment but was later pronounced deceased," said a garda spokesperson. 

"His body has since been removed from the scene and taken to Navan mortuary."

A second man received treatment at the scene for his injuries, though his current state is unknown.

The trainline was closed for a time but has since reopened.

