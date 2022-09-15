Man, 20s, dies overnight after being hit by train in Meath

A man in his 20s has died after he was hit by a train in Meath yesterday evening.
The incident took place around 9.30pm in the Gormanstown area when a train collided with two men.
"One of these men, aged in his 20s, received treatment but was later pronounced deceased," said a garda spokesperson.
"His body has since been removed from the scene and taken to Navan mortuary."
A second man received treatment at the scene for his injuries, though his current state is unknown.
The trainline was closed for a time but has since reopened.