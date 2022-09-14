Students face homelessness or giving up college places as accommodation crisis worsens

Hundreds of students face either studying while homeless or having to give up their college place, amid one of the worst student accommodation crises ever.

Students unions across the country say they are deeply concerned at the growing numbers of people seeking help in finding somewhere to live.

They are particularly concerned about the number of international students arriving here who do not have accommodation lined up, pointing out that foreign students are at greater risk of being scammed.

According to University of Limerick's student body, UL Student Life, at least 100 of its students are going to be homeless while studying, or be forced to give up their place.

UL Student Life president Maeve Rutledge said: “Anecdotally, we are hearing of a range of issues, including even landlords charging students just to view a property.

I know of one student living in a camper van in a carpark, and another who has modified the boot of his car so he can live in it.

University College Cork (UCC) students union says it is getting 60 queries a day from students stuck for accommodation, while MTU is receiving between 30 and 50 calls a day as well as 100 emails.

Gardaí have highlighted the case of a young French student who was scammed out of €3,115 after paying what she believed was a deposit and two months rent in advance for accommodation in Cork city, which she found on a Facebook group.

Nationally, gardaí say the amount stolen in accommodation fraud so far this year has risen to €291,452 compared to almost €250,000 in 2019, the last pre-pandemic academic year.

A Mexican student, Alma Yasbeth Pacheco Correa, has told the Irish Examiner that gardaí have told her that no offence has been committed in her situation. The landlord not only requested a photo of her in her bra, but also also failed to respond to her requests for the return of her deposit after telling her that he was unable to accommodate her in his house on the date they had agreed on.

That is despite him telling her he would give her the €480 deposit back if the change in date for the accommodation was not suitable to her.

President of UCD’s students union Molly Greenough said international students are particularly vulnerable to accommodation scams because they can’t physically view properties.

“Most commonly, these students are under the impression that they have signed a lease, having paid the first month's deposit and first month's rent, only to arrive in the country and discover that the property or address doesn't exist at all, or that there is someone else living in said property,” she said.

UCC’s student welfare officer Alannah O’Connor said one international student arrived last week and spent two nights in a hostel before having to sleep rough. He hoped to sleep in the library of UCC on Sunday night, but was not allowed. He has since been accommodated.

Students unions are pleading with college authorities to livestream lectures, with widespread reports of students opting to defer places until next year, or commute long distances.

President of the Union of Students in Ireland (USI), Beth O’Reilly, said students will walk out of classes on October 14 to highlight their concerns.

The USI is also concerned about the rights of students who opt to stay with families offering rooms in their homes, because they do not have the same rights as people in the rental market. Ms O’Reilly added:

We have been contacted directly by some international students who have cancelled coming to Ireland because of accommodation issues. It is so upsetting for them.

A spokesperson for the Department of Further and Higher Education said the Government is “acutely aware” of the difficulties students are facing trying to find a place to live this year.

They said the State will assist with the cost of building student accommodation beds in return for affordable rents for students.

“Progressing this policy has been agreed at the Cabinet Committee on Housing and detailed work is currently being advanced, with a section dedicated to student accommodation having been established in the Department.”

The spokesperson said further supports for students to assist with the cost of living are under consideration as part of the forthcoming budget.