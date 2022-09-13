'No offence' committed by landlord who kept deposit and asked for intimate pictures

The Mexican student who was asked for an intimate photo by a prospective landlord — who also kept her deposit despite telling her she could have it back — has been told by gardaí that no offence was committed.

Alma Yasbeth Pacheco Correa from Mexico City went to gardaí on Monday in Dublin, to report the failure of the man to return her €480 deposit for accommodation in a house share in Tallaght, after he told her she could have it back because the room was not available until at least a month after the date they had agreed on.

Ms Pacheco Correa has not been able to get the deposit back despite several attempts to contact him.

She said she went to gardaí in Kevin Street station on Monday to report that, and his request for a photo of her in her bra.

The request for intimate photos does not fall under the Harassment, Harmful Communications, and Related Offences Act 2020, known as Coco’s Law. That legislation covers the recording, distribution, or publication of intimate images without the permission of the person featured in the images.

However, the Department of Housing on Friday said in a statement to the Irish Examiner that any “abusive behaviour by an accommodation provider or landlord should be reported to An Garda Síochána who will deal with any issue raised in a sensitive, timely, and professional manner”.

The statement added: “If you have evidence of same, we would encourage you or any media outlet to bring this to the gardaí immediately.”

Laura Harmon, executive director of the Irish Council for International Students, said that according to gardaí, there has been a 30% increase in reports of fraud in relation to accommodation scams this year. She added:

"The gardaí state on their website to report incidences of fraud to them. We have been advising international students to report to the Gardaí and it’s disappointing to hear that any international student would be turned away at any Garda station when reporting a crime.

"Because of cultural differences and often language barriers, it takes a lot of courage for an international student to report a matter to the authorities and anybody who is reporting a crime should be heard and supported and the crime should be investigated.'

When contacted regarding the matter, a Garda spokesman said: “We are still following up. There is no update at this time.”

In her subsequent hunt for accommodation, Ms Pacheco Correa was told by a different landlord that she would be required to share a bed with him.

She has since secured accommodation at a reduced rate in return for work as a carer.

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing said: "Any attempt to target a vulnerable person with an offer of accommodation in return for sexual acts, including anyone seeking accommodation for studies, is abhorrent and to be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

"Abusive behaviour by an accommodation provider or landlord should be reported to An Garda Síochána. It is then a matter for An Garda Síochána as to what course of action to take and it would be inappropriate for this Department, without knowing the particulars of the case, to suggest what action An Garda Síochána

should take.