Nurses call for plan to avert 'predictable' winter crisis as 20 children await hospital beds

More than 20 children were unable to get beds in hospitals this morning and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called on the Government to act urgently and prevent a winter of crisis.

It is now 16 years since former health minister Mary Harney called the trolley situation in Irish hospitals “a national emergency” and pledged to find solutions, but patient delays have continued to increase.

On Wednesday, there were 596 people on chairs or trolleys in hospitals having been admitted but staff were unable to find them a bed.

The INMO trolley watch figures show patients attending Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Limerick again face the longest queues with 68 people on trolleys in each.

The nurses unions has called for urgent funding and the publication of the Winter Plan to prevent another winter where operations will be cancelled due to overcrowding. INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said this week so far has seen over 1,710 patients left in this situation.

“We are facing into yet another completely predictable winter crisis unless urgent action is taken,” she said.

“The number of children under the age of sixteen on trolleys has been steadily increasing this month, with over 91 young patients without a bed since the beginning of September.”

Politicians returned to the Dáil on Wednesday after their break, and she called for political intervention to assist hospitals.

“The Minister for Health must publish a fully funded winter plan to coincide with the publication of Budget 2023. We cannot wait for this situation to get worse until we see meaningful and targeted interventions,” Ms Ni Sheaghdha said.

“Unless action is taken now to stem the worst of overcrowding, we will be sleepwalking into another winter of crisis for our members and their patients.”

The Emergency Department Taskforce, a group including unions, the HSE, the Department of Health and patient representatives, will meet on Monday.

“Practical solutions and measures that arise from this meeting must be implemented immediately in order to prevent this entirely predictable surge,” she said.

“Over the coming months, we cannot see any obstruction when it comes to recruitment and retention measures. Nursing and midwifery vacancies need to be filled so that patients get the care they need.”

Overcrowding problems spread

The trolley watch figures also now show even smaller hospitals which do not have emergency departments are facing overcrowding problems. There were four people on trolleys in Bantry hospital, two people in Nenagh and one in Ennis on Wednesday morning.

The figures also highlight the pressures on large regional hospitals which often offer specialised trauma care as well as being the only centre for a wide range of other treatments. There were 56 people on trolleys in Sligo University Hospital, 60 in Galway, 47 in Letterkenny.