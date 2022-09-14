Farmers praised for role in boosting corncrake population

Farmers are being praised by the Government for their role in the 5% increase in Ireland's corncrake population, which is now an endangered species.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service reported the good news that 197 male corncrakes have been recorded in Ireland in 2022, which has gone up from 188 birds in 2021.

The much-threatened species was recorded in five counties with 110 birds in Donegal, 62 in Mayo, 23 in Galway and one in both Sligo and Kerry.

One of the key reasons for the boost in the species' population has been the Corncrake LIFE project which aims to revive the conservation status of the bird.

The project has seen over 500 hectares of farmland being managed in

Several of the Corncrake chicks at two days old.

cooperation with landowners and farmers to put conservation measures in place.

Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan said the increase in corncrake numbers on eight project sites is "testament to the project and its work in the community."

"The call of the corncrake was once a ubiquitous sound in meadows and grasslands across Ireland. However, rapid changes to farming practices in the 1970s spelled doom for the bird.

"Funding streams, such as the EU LIFE programme, and a change in farming has allowed my Department, working in conjunction with stakeholders in communities to put measures in place to help secure the future of this species, which remains a high conservation priority at a national and European level," Mr Noonan added.

The minister praised farmers who have opted to delay mowing until August and September and taking up the provision of refuge strips in fields in order to aid the conservation project.

Dr John Carey, the manager of the project said that the population increase is significant:

"We have made some good progress in getting conservation measures in place with project participants and the result-based scheme has had a positive response from farmers. Overall bird numbers have increased in the LIFE project areas too, with some areas showing significant increases," he commented.