Good quality North Wexford land expecting €10k-€11k/acre at auction

Coming up for online public auction in the middle of next month is a quality 51-acre parcel of land located in the north of County Wexford.

The auction will take place at midday on Friday, October the 14th at 12pm and one can expect a good number of clients to be interested in a reasonably sized block of land in this part of the world.

The farm enjoys a good roadside location —midway between Kilmuckridge and Killenagh (approximately 5km from both).

“It’s in a coastal area of north Wexford,” says selling agent David Quinn of Gorey-based auctioneers Quinn Property, “which is about 3km from the coast, 5km from Kilmuckridge and about 15km south of Gorey.

“It’s in about five fields. It’s all good quality land with no waste in an area that would be more grassland than tillage.”

Fencing

The property is well maintained with good fencing all around.

“It’s well fenced for both sheep and cattle,” says David, “and it has its own private well for its water supply. So it’s a nice piece of ground.”

The property is coming to the market with a price guide of between €10,000 and €11,000 per acre (€550,000). This is a reflection of what other similar properties have achieved recently. There are the exceptions (such as a farm that reached €17,000/acre) but a more accurate barometer would be in the region of €10,000 to €12,000 per acre.

“The most recent farm we’ve sold in that area made €11,500 per acre,” says David. “We have sold land up to €17,000/acre in that area as well but I suppose that would be the exception rather than the rule.”

When it comes to public auctions, one never knows until the day — whether it will play out in a regular fashion or in an exceptional one.