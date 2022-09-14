Good quality North Wexford land expecting €10k-€11k/acre at auction

Good quality North Wexford land expecting €10k-€11k/acre at auction

Aerial image with markings of the 51-acre farm for online auction at Kilmuckridge, Wexford

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 10:42
Conor Power

Coming up for online public auction in the middle of next month is a quality 51-acre parcel of land located in the north of County Wexford.

The auction will take place at midday on Friday, October the 14th at 12pm and one can expect a good number of clients to be interested in a reasonably sized block of land in this part of the world.

The farm enjoys a good roadside location —midway between Kilmuckridge and Killenagh (approximately 5km from both).

“It’s in a coastal area of north Wexford,” says selling agent David Quinn of Gorey-based auctioneers Quinn Property, “which is about 3km from the coast, 5km from Kilmuckridge and about 15km south of Gorey.

“It’s in about five fields. It’s all good quality land with no waste in an area that would be more grassland than tillage.”

Fencing

The property is well maintained with good fencing all around.

“It’s well fenced for both sheep and cattle,” says David, “and it has its own private well for its water supply. So it’s a nice piece of ground.”

The property is coming to the market with a price guide of between €10,000 and €11,000 per acre (€550,000). This is a reflection of what other similar properties have achieved recently. There are the exceptions (such as a farm that reached €17,000/acre) but a more accurate barometer would be in the region of €10,000 to €12,000 per acre.

“The most recent farm we’ve sold in that area made €11,500 per acre,” says David. “We have sold land up to €17,000/acre in that area as well but I suppose that would be the exception rather than the rule.”

When it comes to public auctions, one never knows until the day — whether it will play out in a regular fashion or in an exceptional one.

Read More

98-acre farm near Adare to draw enthusiastic bidders at auction

More in this section

Gardaí investigating theft of significant amount of grass seed in Meath Gardaí investigating theft of significant amount of grass seed in Meath
Forestry Commission Christmas trees Delivery of forestry goals required for agri sector to reach carbon neutrality 
Freshly processed milk Stephen Cadogan: Why global milk production will start growing again
#Farming - Property
<p>The rising feed prices are expected to hit farmers as they construct their winter budgets. Picture: David Creedon.</p>

Feed prices rise by 34.2% in July as farmers face winter price challenges

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices