CAB seizes Rolex watches, designer footwear, and cash in raids on 15 Munster premises 

Members of the Criminal Assets Bureau and An Garda Síochána seized the goods and cash after a search of 11 homes and four other premises in Cork and Kerry. Stock picture

Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 19:15
Eimer McAuley

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and Kerry gardaí have seized cash, two Rolex watches, designer footwear and documents in a search of 11 houses and four professional addresses in Cork and Kerry, as part of a clampdown on individuals involved in targeting elderly people on the pretence of conducting home repairs, nationally and internationally.

The documents seized included those related to the purchase of properties and bank accounts.

A garda spokesperson said that the operation this morning was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation commenced after a referral to the CAB by a CAB profiler attached to the Killarney Garda Station. A garda spokesperson said: 

The operation was aimed at individuals involved in the targeting of the elderly and the vulnerable on the pretence of conducting home repairs and roofing work both nationally and internationally.

They said the operation marks a “significant development in money laundering and proceeds of crime investigations being conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and Killarney Gardaí.” 

“The investigation into the source of funds used to acquire assets, including properties, remains ongoing,” they added.

The search was supported by the Regional Armed Response Unit, the Kerry Divisional search team, the Garda Dog Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

