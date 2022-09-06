Liz Truss appoints Brexiteer as new Northern Ireland secretary 

The new British prime minister Liz Truss has appointed a hardline Brexiteer, Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris, as the new Northern Ireland secretary.
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney congratulated Mr Heaton-Harris on the appointment on social media, saying that the pair have known each other since their days working in the European Parliament.
"I look forward to working closely with him in the coming months. First job — a functioning executive for Northern Ireland," he said.
Mr Heaton-Harris is to take over from Shailesh Vara, who was sacked on Tuesday evening during a cabinet reshuffle.
"Great privilege and honour to serve as secretary of state at the Northern Ireland Office and work with some excellent people," said Mr Vara.
"My best wishes to the new PM and I look forward to supporting the government from the backbenches."
Mr Heaton-Harris is currently the Conservative Party's chief whip of the House of Commons and previously served as minister of state for Europe and North America under Ms Truss when she was foreign secretary.
He is known for his Eurosceptic politics and Brexiteer campaigning.