'This is it, folks': Boris Johnson makes final speech as British prime minister

Boris Johnson said “this is it folks” as he kicked off his valedictory speech in Downing Street.
He said: “This is it folks. Thank you everybody for coming out so early this morning. In only a couple of hours I will be in Balmoral to see Her Majesty the Queen and the torch will finally be passed to a new Conservative leader.
“The baton will be handed over in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race.
"They changed the rules halfway through, but never mind that now.”
Mr Johnson celebrated the success of the vaccines rollout.
He said: “Through that lacquered black door, a new prime minister will shortly go to meet a fantastic group of public servants.
“The people who got Brexit done. The people who delivered the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, and never forget 70% of the entire population got a dose within six months – faster than any comparable country.
"That is government for you. That’s this Conservative government.”
Tory MPs and officials who had gathered at Downing Street to watch the speech laughed as Mr Johnson compared himself to a “booster rocket” jetting off into distant lands as he resigned his post.
The group who had gathered to watch the farewell speech at Downing Street broke into cheers as Mr Johnson finished his address.
He held his wife’s hand and shook hands with officials as he left the street to rapturous applause.