Wildfires in Europe contribute to highest emissions in 15 years

Wildfires in Europe contribute to highest emissions in 15 years

Fires raged across Europe following double-dip heatwaves in July and August, with the likes of France, Portugal, and Spain seeing massive blazes that authorities struggled to get under control.

Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 14:46
Pádraig Hoare

Wildfires throughout Europe during the summer led to the highest emissions for 15 years.

The EU's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (Cams) found August's heatwave combined with prolonged dry conditions across the western part of mainland Europe "resulted in increased wildfire activity, intensity and persistence".

Data from satellite observations of wildfire locations and fire radiative power — which measures intensity to estimate emissions of the air pollutants that are present in the smoke — show the total wildfire emissions from the EU and Britain from the beginning of June to the end of August are estimated to be 6.4 megatonnes of carbon, the highest level for these months since the summer of 2007, Cams said.

Fires raged across Europe following double-dip heatwaves in July and August, with the likes of France, Portugal, and Spain seeing massive blazes that authorities struggled to get under control.

In mid-August, a fire in the Gironde region and neighbouring Landes in France led to the evacuation of at least 10,000 people, with more than 360 firefighters and 100 specialised land vehicles sent from countries across the EU to bolster 1,000 French firefighters already on site. 

Analysing the data, Cams said the emissions recorded for summer 2022 were largely driven by the devastating wildfires across southwestern France and the Iberian Peninsula, with France and Spain experiencing their highest wildfire emissions in the last 20 years.

Senior scientist and wildfire expert from Cams Mark Parrington, said: “The scale and persistence of the fires in the southwest of Europe leading to the highest emissions for Europe in 15 years was extremely concerning throughout the summer. 

"The majority of the fires occurred in places where the changing climate has increased flammability of the vegetation, such as in southwestern Europe, and as we have seen in other regions in other years.

"Cams is now closely monitoring the current fire emissions and smoke transport in the Amazon region, and across South America, as the peak fire season approaches in the coming weeks.”

The body said the fire season has been developing in the Amazon region through August into September. 

Above average daily fire emissions from the Legal Amazon in Brazil — the name given to the nine autonomous regions in the river's basin — in the second half of August, resulted in one of the highest total estimated emissions for the period since 2010, along with 2019-2021, Cams said. 

The first few days of September have seen clear increases in fires across the Amazon region, with daily values well above average, in several Amazon states, resulting in a large area of smoke over South America, it warned.

Read More

California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heatwave

More in this section

Campaign urges men to get prostate cancer check from GP Campaign urges men to get prostate cancer check from GP
Cancer survivor urges all men to 'drop your trousers' and get lumps checked Cancer survivor urges all men to 'drop your trousers' and get lumps checked
More than a third of hospital staff fail to report getting the flu vaccine More than a third of hospital staff fail to report getting the flu vaccine
wildfires#Climate ChangeemissionsPlace: Europe
<p>Parents are angry that their children have returned to school for another term without the essential support of an Irish Sign Language (ISL) interpreter.</p>

Children have no sign language interpreters six months after they were promised 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices