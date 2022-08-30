Half of women who had vaginal mesh inserted reported impact on physical activities

A study of women who had vaginal mesh inserted 20 years ago in Ireland has found half reported some impact on physical activities from urinary problems, and 8.7% said it has a large impact.

Their median age was 67, and 92.4% said they would have the procedure again.

Led by Professor Declan Keane of the National Maternity Hospital, the study analysed experiences of women who had a tension-free vaginal tape inserted between 1999 and 2004.

Questionnaires were sent to 350 women — with 183 responding

The study found 39.3% of women did not report problems with stress urinary incontinence, saying this is a “significant decrease” on the 93.4% who said this six weeks after their operation.

Questions on urination found 35.3% get up two to three times nightly, while 6% urinate 13 times or more per day. The study found “42.1% of women had bothersome UUI” referring to urine leakage.

Dyspareunia

The study states researchers did not directly address dyspareunia, pain during sexual intercourse. They found 3.8% reported that urinary problems had a large impact on relationships or sex life.

“Dyspareunia associated with mesh erosion remains an important complication of mesh surgery,” the study said.

“Two women described dyspareunia at six weeks after tape placement, but neither responded to the follow-up study.”

They found 86.9% denied any impact on sexual relationships.

The use of synthetic mesh was paused in the UK and Ireland in 2018 following concerns about complications.

“Efficacy and complications of retropubic tension-free vaginal tapes after twenty years: a prospective observational study” was published this week by BJOG: an International Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology.