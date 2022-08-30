Major emergency response after car transporter overturns in multi-vehicle crash in Cork

The truck is believed to have jack-knifed and flipped onto its side, triggering a major incident involving several other vehicles. 
Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 12:34
Eoin English, Eimer McAuley

There is currently a huge emergency response underway as a multi-vehicle collision has occurred on the N28 near Ringaskiddy after a car transporter overturned. 

A section of the N28 between the Shannon Park roundabout and the turn-off to Passage West and Monkstown has been closed. 

Gardaí, fire fighters and a fleet of up to five ambulances are all involved in the ongoing emergency response to the incident. 

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending a two-vehicle traffic collision that occurred on the N28 between Shannonpark and Shanbally Village, Co. Cork".

"Diversions are in place while the scene is being attended. No further details are available at this time," they added. 

