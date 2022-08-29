Five rescued after 38ft cruiser ran aground in Scariff Bay

Five rescued after 38ft cruiser ran aground in Scariff Bay

Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier launched at 2.45pm. Picture: RNLI

Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 22:34
Michelle McGlynn

Five people were rescued this afternoon after their 38ft cruiser ran aground east of Bushy Island in Scariff Bay, Co Clare.

Lough Derg RNLI got the call about the incident from Valentia Coast Guard, and the Jean Spier lifeboat was launched at 2.45pm.

The crew — helm Eleanor Hooker with Doireann Kennedy, Chris Parker, and Steve Smyth — located the casualty vessel at 3pm and made a cautious approach.

All five people on board the cruiser were found to be unharmed on the vessel which ran aground on a rocky shoal with large rocks visible at its stern and bow.

An RNLI volunteer climbed on board and checked if the boat was damaged.

Both the volunteer and the skipper checked under floorboards and found a hairline break in the hull below the water line that was letting water in.

The decision was made to drop anchor, secure the vessel and take the five passengers off the stricken boat to the safety of Mountshannon Harbour.

The five were brought back to Mountshannon by 3.30pm and a marina was contacted to recover the boat.

Peter Kennedy, deputy launching authority at Lough Derg RNLI, advises boat users to "dial 999 or 112 and ask for Marine Rescue if in difficulty on the lake".

The lifeboat was back at the station at 4.15pm and was refuelled and washed down by 4.45pm, ready for the next callout.

Family of four rescued from Lough Derg after cruiser ran aground

Place: Scariff BayOrganisation: RNLI
