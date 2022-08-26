Family of four rescued from Lough Derg after cruiser ran aground

No injuries were reported in the late-night incident. 
Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 08:22
Rebecca Laffan

A family of four were rescued last night on Lough Derg after their 40ft cruiser ran aground.

Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI to assist the family shortly before 9pm.

The lifeboat, Jean Spier, was launched with helm Steve Smyth, Tom Hayes, Chris Parker and Ciara Moylan on board. 

At 9.03pm the lifeboat arrived on scene and all four people on board were safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets. 

An engineer from the cruiser company was also on scene, and with the RNLI volunteer transferred across to the casualty vessel to check that there no damage to the hull. 

"Given the late hour and location, the helm decided to take the vessel off the shoal and out into safe water," said an RNLI spokesperson.

"At 9.43pm the lifeboat had the vessel off the Goat Road and under tow to safe water where the drives and propeller were checked and found to be in good working order." 

Under its own power and with an RNLI volunteer remaining on board, the cruiser followed the lifeboat to Rossmore Harbour where it was safely tied alongside at 10.10pm.

Christine O’Malley, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users to "plan your passage so that you arrive at safe harbour before nightfall".

"Anticipate each navigation buoy on your route and keep a lookout visually and on your lake charts."

