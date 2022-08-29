Micheál Martin holds meeting to discuss energy security and price issues

Micheál Martin holds meeting to discuss energy security and price issues

Taoiseach Micheál Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 21:50
Michelle Devane, PA

Government members have met to discuss energy security, price and supply issues caused by Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin held a two-hour meeting with Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath and senior officials from Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s office on Monday evening.

A spokeswoman said: “The Government is very conscious of the concern of households and businesses around increased energy costs.

“Over €2.4 billion has been provided to help people with the cost of living to date and the Government is continuing to assess how best to continue to help people over the coming months.”

It is understood the group will meet again to further discuss ways to reduce energy costs.

It comes as EU and German leaders pledged to reform Europe’s electricity market in a bid to reduce soaring costs.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the limitations of the continent’s electricity market were being exposed by rising prices.

Prices have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine more than six months ago.

Last week, SSE Airtricty became the latest energy company to hike its prices in Ireland.

From October 1, customers will see their gas bills rise by 39% and electricity bills by over 35%.

More in this section

ARTIC Iceberg 2 Major sea-level rise caused by melting of Greenland ice cap is ‘now inevitable’
2,250 fish found dead in Donegal river 2,250 fish found dead in Donegal river
Number of RTÉ staff earning over €100k rises to 119 Number of RTÉ staff earning over €100k rises to 119
Energy#Cost of livingPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>Ursula von der Leyen said it is no understatement to say that the world has been watching Europe's response to Russia's aggression very closely, as the stakes are clear to everyone.</p>

EU working on 'emergency intervention' to help ease 'skyrocketing' electricity prices

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices