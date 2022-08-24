'Next generation' of garda leaders forming as top security posts change

The top posts in An Garda Síochána’s security and intelligence service are set to change as Commissioner Drew Harris assembles the “next generation” of senior leaders in the organisation.

Detective Chief Superintendent Tony Howard, head of the Security & Intelligence (S&I) section, is set to retire at the start of September.

This section is the central hub of the Garda National Crime & Security Intelligence Service (GNCSIS) and is responsible for criminal intelligence and national security intelligence.

Det Chief Supt Howard was previously the head of the Special Detective Unit (SDU), the operational arm of the GNCSIS.

His departure adds to the vacancy at the helm of the SDU after its head Det Chief Supt Justin Kelly was promoted to rank of assistant commissioner in May.

He took over as assistant commissioner of Organised and Serious Crime in June.

It is not clear who is due to take over the SDU, but it is understood that Chief Supt Michael Hennebry, currently of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau will assume the post at S&I.

Prior to his appointment at Traffic, Chief Supt Hennebry was a long-time detective superintendent in what was the South East Region.

The biggest change in the GNCSIS will come next January, or as early as December, when Assistant Commissioner Orla McPartlin retires as overall head of the service.

Chief Superintendent Clíona Richardson, head of Liaison and Protection, another section in GNCSIS, is shadowing her in the job.

Chief Supt Richardson is thought by some to be a frontrunner for the post, given she has been approved by the Policing Authority for promotion to Assistant Commissioner and has worked in the GNCSIS for a long time.

Sources said that is unless Commissioner Harris carries out a “reshuffle” post-Christmas, with other potential candidates including AC Kelly, who previously headed SDU, and AC Michael McElgunn, who was promoted to the North Western Region last May and previously served in S&I.

The changes come as Commissioner Harris finalises his team of eight assistant commissioners, six appointed this year following interviews by the Policing Authority.

In addition to AC McElgunn and AC Kelly, the Commissioner appointed AC Angela Willis last May, to the Dublin Region.

That was followed in late July by the appointment of AC Jonathan Roberts (ex PSNI), AC Eileen Foster and AC Paul Cleary.

Three current ACs are retiring between now and October — AC Pat Clavin (Governance), AC Dave Sheahan (Eastern Region) and AC Mick Finn (Southern).

AC Roberts is taking over at Governance, while AC Foster is expected to get the South and AC Cleary the East, unless a further reshuffle takes place.

After the retirements, AC Paula Hilman, ex PSNI and head of Roads Policing & Community Engagement, will be the longest-serving, appointed in May 2020.

“This is the next generation of assistant commissioners,” said one source.

“It’s a very fresh team and a lot younger. They will be there for a long period.”