Garda HQ seeks legal powers to test gardaí for corruption

Garda HQ seeks legal powers to test gardaí for corruption

Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at a parade of new recruits at the Garda Training College in Templemore last month. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 03:00
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

Garda HQ is calling for legal powers to run undercover investigations to test gardaí for corruption.

The organisation wants the Garda Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) to have stronger powers — but needs clear laws to authorise it.

It said so-called integrity testing would enable the ACU to launch “simulated corruption opportunities” that would be designed “to provoke a response” from a targeted garda to see if they would commit a criminal or even disciplinary offence.

Garda bosses said integrity testing can be “random” and not just based on intelligence.

The request is contained in a submission by An Garda Síochána to the Oireachtas justice committee, which published its summary report last week on the General Scheme of the Policing Security and Community Safety Bill

The final 554-page report, incorporating various submissions, has been sent to Justice Minister Helen McEntee to inform the drafting of the full bill.

Elsewhere in the submissions: 

  • Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the organisation was “resolute” in its opposition to the sharing of intelligence by the proposed independent examiner of security legislation to oversight bodies, such as the Policing Authority or GSOC, unless there is permission by the original provider of the intelligence;
  • Garda HQ called for traffic enforcement powers for minor road offences to be extended to traffic wardens employed by An Garda Síochána;
  • The Association of Garda Chief Superintendents warned of legal action if provisions in the bill — including “unregulated, unsupervised, and unquestionable” powers for GSOC — are not changed;
  • The Association of Garda Superintendents want the bill to preclude a member of the Policing Authority to publish or post online “any material or commentary relevant to their role and to policing”, saying members must not air personal views which “display bias or feed into public opinion”; 

On corruption, the Garda HQ submission called for legislative amendments to support the work of the ACU.

The first concerned integrity testing, which it explained as: “The creation of stimulated corruption opportunities designed to provoke a response from a targeted police member to ascertain whether that member is involved in the commission of criminal or disciplinary offences.” 

It said: “It is anticipated the Garda Anti-Corruption Unit will undertake this business activity in course and there is a requirement that same is underpinned by legislative provision. Integrity testing may be random and / or intelligence led.” 

It cited legislation in New South Wales, Australia, which includes bribery and corrupt behaviour, procuring false testimony from witnesses, conspiring to commit an offence, consorting with convicted offenders, falsely accusing a person of a crime, and perverting the course of justice.

Garda HQ said the ACU was also developing plans for “in-career” vetting of serving garda members and garda staff (civilians): 

It is anticipated that applicants for vulnerable safety and security-critical roles will attract a higher level of in-career vetting.

It called for laws for garda personnel to “furnish periodic financial and integrity statements” to the Justice Minister and the Commissioner. Garda HQ also wants the bill to define what constitutes a “business interest/secondary occupation” for garda personnel.

Both the commissioner and the submission state their “resolute” position on the sharing of intelligence without the permission of the original provider of the intelligence.

It had this concern in scenarios outlined in the bill where oversight bodies can appeal to the independent examiner a garda refusal to access material or a building on security grounds.

Garda HQ said that where intelligence came from a foreign security service and it was shared by the examiner, it would risk An Garda Síochána being excluded from intelligence sharing networks and potentially have “serious and damaging consequences” for Ireland.

Read More

Future of policing: Protecting communities and changing Garda culture

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Ukraine - UEFA Nations League - Group B1 - Aviva Stadium 'Football, for us, is number one': Irish and Ukrainian fans unite
Pedestrian, 70s, in critical condition after being hit by truck in Galway Pedestrian, 70s, in critical condition after being hit by truck in Galway
Everything you need to know about the new remote working initiatives Everything you need to know about the new remote working initiatives
Person: Helen McEnteePerson: Drew HarrisOrganisation: An Garda SiochanaOrganisation: Anti-Corruption UnitOrganisation: Policing AuthorityOrganisation: GSOCOrganisation: Association of Garda Chief SuperintendentsOrganisation: Association of Garda Superintendents
<p>Around 1,000 passengers missed their flights from Dublin Airport due to last month's delays. File Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin</p>

Dublin Airport suspends 'platinum services' packages for VIP passengers

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices