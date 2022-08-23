Molly and Thomas Martens' trial date may be confirmed next month

Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens might find out next month when they will have to go to trial for murder in the 2015 death of Irish businessman Jason Corbett.

David Hall, a resident superior court judge from neighboring county Forsyth assigned to the case, will hold a hearing the morning of Sept. 21 in Davidson Superior Court, according to a judicial clerk in Forsyth. It was not immediately clear exactly what time the hearing will start.

At the hearing, Hall, Davidson County prosecutors and attorneys for Molly Corbett, 38, and Thomas Martens, 72, are expected to set a trial date. The hearing will take place more than seven years since Jason Corbett, 39, was found beaten to death on Aug. 2, 2015, in the home he shared with Molly Corbett, his second wife, and his two children, Jack and Sarah, from his first marriage.

The two were convicted of second-degree murder after a high-profile trial in Davidson County and were each sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison.

But the state appellate courts overturned the convictions, saying that the trial judge made a prejudicial error in excluding statements that Jack and Sarah made to social workers at the Union County Department of Social Services and at Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville.

Sharon Martens (R) and lawyer Doug Kingsbury with Molly Martens leaving Davidson County jail

Defense attorneys wanted the statements in because they said Jack and Sarah alleged that Jason had been physically and emotionally abusive to Molly Corbett. Those allegations would have bolstered their claims of self-defense, the attorneys said.

Martens testified at the first trial in 2017 that he and Molly Corbett beat Jason Corbett with a paving brick and a baseball bat because Jason Corbett threatened their lives. Martens said he saw Jason Corbett choking his daughter.

Davidson County prosecutors allege that Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens, a former FBI agent and Molly’s father, brutally beat Jason Corbett. They said the two crushed Jason’s skull and Jason was hit at least 12 different times.

The last hearing in the case occurred on March 11. At that hearing, Assistant District Attorney Alan Martin said he had turned over more than 9,700 pages of documents as well as other evidence.

Garry Frank, district attorney for Davidson County, said in July that he hoped a trial could be held later this year. But no pretrial motions have been filed. At the last trial, the trial judge had to make decisions on a number of pretrial motions, including one asking to move the case out of Davidson County.

Jason Corbett’s family has publicly expressed frustration at the delays.

Marilyn Corbett, Jason’s sister, has been quoted as saying, “We have been left completely in the dark. We don’t know what’s happening.” The family has reportedly reached out to Foreign Affairs Minister Steven Coveney and the Department of Foreign Affairs in Ireland for help in finding out when the case might be retried.

Jack and Sarah, who are both teenagers now, are expected to be crucial witnesses in the case. They attended the hearing in March.